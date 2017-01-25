The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts has issued a notice of sale in the Harbor Hill at Provincetown Condominium Trust Bankruptcy Case, case no. 16-13349-JNF. The text of a Notice of Filing – Entry of Orders distributed by Swiggart & Agin, LLC, counsel to the trustee, follows.

UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF MASSACHUSETTS

In re Harbor Hill at Provincetown Condominium Trust, Debtor

Case No. 16-13349-JNF, Chapter 7

To All Owners of Intervals in the Harbor Hill at Provincetown Timeshare

Notice of Filing – Entry of Orders

Please take notice that on December 3, 2016, Warren E. Agin, the Chapter 7 Trustee for the above-named Debtor, filed an “Amended Motion of Chapter 7 Trustee for Authority to Sell Real Estate and Related Personal Property at Public Auction Pursuant to 11 U.S.C. § 363” (the “Sale Motion”) to sell the Debtor’s real estate in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Please take notice that on January 13, 2017, the Bankruptcy Court entered a Sale Procedures Order approving both a Notice of Sale, and Sale Procedures. Under that order, the deadline to file with the Court any objection to the Sale Motion is February 21, 2017, at 4:30 pm, and a hearing on the Sale Motion, and final auction, are scheduled for February 27, 2017, at 11:00 am, at 5 Post Office Square, Boston, MA 02109.

Please take notice that on January 9, 2017, the Bankruptcy Court entered an order granting the Trustee’s “Motion of Chapter 7 Trustee for Authority to enter Into and Approval of Termination Agreement,” and approving the form of the proposed termination agreement.

If you would like copies of the complete pleadings referenced, they are available:

1. Online at http://bit.ly/2iR83kS;

2. By written request to the undersigned at the address below; or

3. By e-mail request sent to harborhilltrustee(at)gmail(dot)com.

Dated at Boston, Massachusetts, January 23, 2017.

