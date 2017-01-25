GM Voices Partners with Blueworx

Blueworx recognizes the value professionally-recorded voice brings to caller interactions, and GM Voices is very happy to provide their sales, support teams and end users with natural-sounding audio.

GM Voices, the world’s largest producer of professionally-recorded voice prompts for automated applications, today announced a partnership with Blueworx, a leader in Interactive Voice Response designed to deliver the highest level of performance, security, reliability and scalability to organizations worldwide. Having recently acquired IBM WebSphere Voice Response, Blueworx will work closely with GM Voices to provide seamless voice recording services in its continued support and development of the voice response platform.

The GM Voices and Blueworx partnership is the formalization of a relationship that goes back more than 10 years in delivering professional voice services to hundreds of customers. For the past several years, GM Voices has provided specially-produced “Voice Possibilities Presentations,” videos that compare a prospect’s current automated voice experience with innovative functionality and voice-overs that would be introduced as part of a solution upgrade. These powerful “before/after” multimedia presentations have helped Blueworx win key business opportunities with financial, pharmaceutical and waste management organizations, and continue to be an important, strategic sales resource.

Working closely with GM Voices, Blueworx will now be able to expand support options for existing IBM customers as well as offer new prospects quality voice services. A key part of migrating existing customers from on-premise solutions to the Blueworx Voice Response (BVR) Cloud will be the opportunity to record, move and re-format existing voice prompt libraries.

“Blueworx not only delivers exceptional voice technologies, but also has a keen focus on the customer experience,” said Darrell Hensley, President of GM Voices. “They’ve long recognized the value professionally-recorded voice brings to caller interactions, and we’re very happy to provide their sales, support teams and end users with natural-sounding audio that will continue to keep their turnkey solutions at the very top of the industry.”

“With the Blueworx Voice Response platform, we have doubled down on development, support and new feature roll-outs to keep the solution viable for a long time to come,” said John Marino, CEO of Blueworx. “By partnering with GM Voices, we’re making it easy for Blueworx customers to deliver a branded voice experience, further establishing our company as one that looks at customer engagements in a holistic and personalized light.”

About GM Voices

Since 1985, GM Voices, Inc. has emerged as the global leader in professionally‐recorded voice, language localization, persona development and Voice Branding solutions for Fortune 1000 corporations worldwide. Dozens of voice actors record in their studios each week, providing clients a consistent voice for any application. More than 100 languages and dialects are offered. GM Voices invented the term and concept of Voice Branding, a single‐voice customer experience consistent with a company’s brand image. For more information, visit http://www.gmvoices.com.

About Blueworx

Blueworx is an Interactive Voice Response platform designed to deliver the highest level of performance, security, reliability and scalability. The enterprise-grade platform is optimized to run on Linux or IBM AIX and is compatible with all key IBM Power Systems servers. Blueworx is used by some of the largest enterprises and Telcos in the world for customer self-service, proactive notifications, intelligent call routing, voicemail, SMS applications and more.

The Blueworx team consists of ex-IBM and contact center industry veterans with more than 100 years of combined expertise in software development, interactive application design, delivery and infrastructure support. Visit http://www.blueworx.com for more.