SingleSource Property Solutions has implemented iCIMS, a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition solutions, and CRG emPerform, award-winning employee performance management software. Together, the partner solutions will support the company's talent acquisition and employee performance management strategy.

Named as one of the fastest growing companies by Inc. for seven out of the last 10 years, SingleSource Property Solutions employs a staff of industry experts, including a growing proportion of millennials. Prior to using iCIMS and emPerform, SingleSource Property Solutions was challenged with a relatively limited solution for talent acquisition and manual paper appraisal forms that did not engage employees in meaningful performance reviews or conversations. The HR and leadership team recognized the need to leverage technology to help them find the right talent and keep them satisfied in their positions, without adding extra work for HR or employees.

"We needed automated solutions that were proven, easy to use, and offered strong customer support and guidance," said Laura DeDi, Director, Human Resources at SingleSource Property Solutions. "Integrated solutions did not offer the depth of functionality or expertise that we needed. We turned to focused solutions that could integrate with one another as well as existing systems. Both iCIMS and emPerform listened to what we were looking for and delivered solutions. They supported our processes and made sure we were well trained to utilize each system to their fullest. They assisted us in training our managers and employees and continue to communicate with us, even after implementation, to ensure we are getting what we need out of the systems."

By using iCIMS and emPerform, SingleSource Property Solutions is able to better attract, hire, develop and engage their valued staff and perpetuate the company's core H.O.M.E values.

"We are already seeing the benefits of both systems," said Dedi. "We are seeing many more qualified candidates coming in through our iCIMS portal, and emPerform is set to provide employees and managers with job-specific evaluations, timely feedback, and tools to identify talent in order to strategically reduce the effects of turnover."

iCIMS and emPerform have been partners since 2015. Both systems offer leading cloud-based software that integrates with core HR systems, allowing organizations to streamline their talent acquisition and performance management efforts without sacrificing functionality. Read more about the benefits of emPerform and iCIMS at http://www.employee-performance.com/icims.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the leading provider of talent acquisition solutions that help businesses win the war for top talent. iCIMS empowers companies to manage their entire hiring process within the industry's most robust Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). Built on the foundation of a best-to-market talent acquisition software suite, iCIMS' PaaS framework, UNIFi, allows employers to expand the capabilities of their core talent acquisition technology by integrating with the largest partner ecosystem in talent acquisition to help them attract, find, screen, and manage candidates. Offering scalable, easy-to-use solutions that are backed by award-winning customer service, iCIMS supports more than 3,200 contracted customers and is one of the largest and fastest-growing talent acquisition solution providers.

About CRG emPerform

CRG emPerform is an award-winning online employee performance management software solution used by organizations around the world to align, develop, reward, and retain a world-class workforce. Since 2004, emPerform has been providing powerful, all-inclusive technology and world-class support to help businesses simplify and automate legacy appraisal systems and engage talent in ongoing performance management. emPerform delivers a complete suite of intuitive functionality accessible to users anywhere, anytime: online performance appraisals, employee feedback & journals, compensation management, 360° degree multi-rater feedback, succession planning, and surveys. CRG emPerform is headquartered in Ottawa, ON with offices in the United Kingdom, India, and South Africa. For more information, visit: http://www.employee-performance.com. You can subscribe to the emPerform’s Employee Performance and Talent Management Blog here: http://www.employee-performance.com/blog/ or follow emPerform on twitter: http://www.twitter.com/emperform