Park Cities Pet Sitter's recent graduates of pet first aid and CPR training. No sitter wants to experience a pet health emergency while they are providing pet care for a client, but having the training to identify a potential problem early, is critical. Joette White, President of Park Cities Pet Sitter.

This past Saturday, a group of pet sitters from Dallas and Plano pet sitting company, Park Cities Pet Sitter, earned their certifications in pet first aid and CPR from Pet First Aid 4 U. The certification course was taught by Pet First Aid 4 U’s founder, Arden Moore, and took place at the Reverchon Park Recreation Center at 3505 Maple Avenue in Dallas. The 5-hour course featured best practices on administering CPR and rescue breathing to an animal, how to safely restrain an injured cat or dog, how to identify heat stroke, and how to treat a choking or bleeding pet, amongst other common pet emergencies. The course also featured techniques on how to best give a pill to a cat or dog, and how to administer shots to a pet that requires them as part of their ongoing care.

While pet first aid and CPR certification is not an industry requirement for pet sitters, Joette White, President of Park Cities Pet Sitter, chose to have her staff trained by Moore as part of the ongoing training her staff receives. “We want to stay at the forefront of the pet sitting industry when it comes to the quality of our staff and the service they provide, and that begins with a foundation of great training,” says White. “No sitter wants to experience a pet health emergency while they are providing pet care for a client, but having the training to identify a potential problem early, and knowing how to provide basic emergency care so we can safely transport a pet to a vet is critical. Arden Moore and Pet First Aid 4 U provide the most cutting edge and up-to-date curriculum on this topic, so it was an easy choice to have them train my staff.”

White also chose Pet First Aid 4 U to conduct her staff’s training because Moore conducts the class with a live cat and dog, meaning her staff can practice the techniques on live pets instead of just on stuffed replicas of pets. “Being able to locate a pulse on an animal, looking at their gums to see the proper, healthy color, and practicing towel-wrapping on a real cat are all value-adds that we get with Arden Moore’s pet first aid and CPR training,” says White. “Plus Arden’s passion and enthusiasm for pet first aid and CPR make the course enjoyable for my staff. Everyone learns more easily when the information is taught in an engaging way.”

Only a portion of Park Cities Pet Sitter’s staff of 40 received their pet first aid and CPR training this past weekend, with two other staff groups scheduled to be trained by Pet First Aid 4 U on February 4th and February 11th, 2017 at the SPCA of Dallas.

About Park Cities Pet Sitter: PCPSI has served the Dallas/Plano areas 7 days a week, 365 days a year since 1992, and was recently named the 2017 Business of the Year by the National Association of Professional Pet Sitters. Pet sitting, daily dog walks, pet taxis, overnight sitting, pet supply shopping, litter box cleaning and dog training are all part of the services PCPSI offers. Park Cities Pet Sitter is bonded and insured, and all sitters are employees--not independent contractors. A manager is on-call 24 hours a day to handle any emergencies. Go to http://www.pcpsi.com to learn more.