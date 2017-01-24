Elder law attorney Anthony J. Enea, managing partner at Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP While no one anticipates having a stroke or heart attack, developing Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s, long-term care is a reality for millions across the country. It is absolutely imperative to engage in advanced planning to protect your life savings.

Elder law attorney Anthony J. Enea of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP in Somers and White Plains, N.Y. will address the impact of aging baby boomers on Westchester and Putnam County in a series of educational programs to area chambers of commerce. With millions of baby boomers coming of age, Enea urges those in or approaching their elder years to take a proactive role in planning for the future.

Anthony Enea, who has spent three decades protecting the rights of seniors, the disabled and their families, will present “The Impact of Aging Baby Boomers on Our Communities” to three local chambers beginning with the Somers Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, February 8. Additional dates include the Greater Mahopac Carmel Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, March 28 and the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, May 2.

There are nearly 200,000 seniors aged 65 and over in Westchester and Putnam County – a number that will continue to grow as baby boomers age. With the aging of the population comes numerous challenges that must be addressed to ensure the counties’ infrastructures can continue to support the needs of their older residents.

“One of the first things that will be tested is whether our existing system can adequately handle the surge,” said Enea. “Today, more and more individuals are receiving care either at home, in an assisted living facility or in a continuing care retirement community for significantly longer periods of time.”

Regardless of the housing option chosen, the need will still exist for significantly larger numbers of trained health care providers to attend to a growing aging population that is living longer. “Westchester and Putnam will require more physicians trained in geriatric medicine, qualified home care providers and aides, assisted living facilities and even nursing homes within the next 15-25 years,” he added.

Named Westchester County’s Leading Elder Care Attorney at the Above the Bar Awards, Anthony Enea is president of the Westchester County Bar Foundation and past chair of the New York State Bar Association’s Elder Law Section. His practice areas include elder law; Medicaid asset protection trusts; Medicaid applications (home care and nursing home); special needs planning; guardianships (Article 81 and 17-A); and wills, trusts and estates.

“Between work and family, our busy lives often leave little time to focus on our own personal affairs, especially those related to our aging,” said Enea. “While no one anticipates having a stroke or heart attack, developing Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s or dementia, long-term care is a reality for millions across the country. It is absolutely imperative to engage in advanced planning to protect your life savings from these potential costs.”

Enea was named Best Lawyers’ 2017 Trusts & Estates “Lawyer of the Year” in White Plains and recently received the Honorable Richard J. Daronco Distinguished Service Award from the Columbian Lawyers Association of Westchester County and the Dr. Joseph A. Cimino Community Service Award at ArchCare at Home's 2016 Hope Gala.

For more information on elder law attorney Anthony Enea’s upcoming speaking engagements, please contact the Somers Chamber of Commerce, Greater Mahopac-Carmel Chamber of Commerce and Yorktown Chamber of Commerce.

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP is located at 245 Main Street in White Plains, N.Y. with additional offices in Somers, N.Y. Elder law attorney Anthony J. Enea can be reached at 914-948-1500 or a.enea(at)esslawfirm(dot)com. For the latest news, visit Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano online at http://www.esslawfirm.com.

About Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP is an AV preeminent rated elder law firm with offices in White Plains and Somers, N.Y. The practice concentrates on Elder Law; Medicaid Planning; Nursing Home and Home Care Applications; Wills, Trusts and Estates; Guardianships; Estate Litigation; Supplemental Needs Trusts; and Special Needs Planning. Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP serves Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, the Bronx, Manhattan, Long Island and Queens and is committed to providing the highest quality legal services to seniors, the disabled and their families. Visit the firm online at http://www.esslawfirm.com and http://www.westchesterseniors.com.