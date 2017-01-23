Regroup Mass Notification This live session will serve as a primer to colleges on creating a safer campus environment by following security and safety best practices.

Regroup Mass Notification, the award-winning leader in emergency and day-to-day mass communication technology, today announced that it is joining forces with The Lake Forest Group — a full-service strategic security consulting and a trusted name in both private and public sectors — to present a live webinar on best practices in campus security.

This instructional webinar will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2016, at 10 a.m. PST.

This live session will serve as a primer to colleges on creating a safer campus environment by following security and safety best practices. The webinar will cover:



Processes: policies, procedures, plans and programs for a safer campus

Personnel: emergency management, public safety and security

Technology operations: cameras, access control, alarms, notifications and call/assistance station boxes

Emergency preparedness: accidental, intentional and weather related

Education, awareness and training: classes, exercises, distance and web-based

Event planning and management: sports, speeches and alumni functions

Regulatory compliance: Title IX, Violence Against Women Act and Clery Act

Threat assessment: identification, assessment and management of threats

Campus life: maintaining a culture of safety and security awareness

“We are pleased to be teaming up with The Lake Forest Group to present this educational webinar on campus security best practices. The information shared by experts in the field will benefit all those responsible for creating and maintaining a safe college campus,” said Joe DiPasquale, CEO of Regroup Mass Notification.

To register for the event, please click HERE

To learn more about Regroup Mass Notification, please visit us online at http://www.regroup.com or call us at 855-REGROUP.