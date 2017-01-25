Intermedia Communication Solutions, specialist supplier of video equipment for the small videoconferencing room or Huddle Room, today announced that it had completed a distribution agreement with Altia Systems of Cupertino, California, USA, makers of the PanaCast 2® 180° Panoramic, 4k plug-and-play USB video camera.

The highly disruptive PanaCast 2 video camera is transforming the way people engage and collaborate over video. The many features include:



An ultra-wide, natural looking field-of-view with unparalleled visual clarity and immediate control over direct interaction

A camera that delivers a 180º wide by 54º tall field-of-view with 3840 x 1080 pixels per frame

The ability to greatly reduce the optical distortion normally associated with such a wide field which makes it a natural choice for small, so-called Huddle Rooms with no participants remaining out-of-shot

Being able virtually to ‘look around’ the room by navigating through the video stream with familiar multi-touch gestures on personal devices, creating custom views without disturbing those of other participants

The PanaCast 2 camera is a plug-and-play device that works with popular enterprise collaboration services such as Skype® for Business and Zoom without requiring any driver or software installs

Javed Tufail, Director Sales and Business Development says, "We welcome Intermedia as a Distributor of PanaCast Cameras and are delighted that a company with Intermedia's experience has joined the rapidly-expanding PanaCast channel community to represent the product in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. I am pleased that Intermedia will now be able to provide the product in EMEA along with the strong regional support that this remarkable camera deserves."

Doug Pidduck, founder and CEO of Intermedia Communication Solutions added, "From first sight, I knew that the PanaCast 2 would fill a much needed gap in the fast-growing Huddle Room segment of the video collaboration marketplace. The trick to successful video meetings has always been to create an outstanding user experience and a big part of that is to make the technology transparent. The PanaCast 2 frees the user from the tyranny of the much-disliked Pan, Tilt, Zoom or PTZ camera removing one big inhibiting factor to a relaxed and productive video meeting.”

The Panacast 2 product line will be on show at ISE 2017 at the RAI, Amsterdam, 7-10 February 2017 - Altia Systems, Inc. (Stand: 13-E72).

For complimentary admission: http://bit.ly/ISE-2017

~ Ends ~

Media Contacts:

Karen Froude

Marketing, PR and Operations Manager

The Prudent Marketer

E: karen(at)theprudentmarketer(dot)com

T: +44 (0)1256 345556

Steve Mills

Director of Marketing

Intermedia Communication Solutions

E: stevem(at)intermedia-cs(dot)co(dot)uk

T: +44 (0)1256 951023

http://www.theprudentmarketer.com

Altia Systems contact:

Priya Krishnan

Altia Systems

E: Priya.krishnan(at)altiasystems(dot)com

T: +1 (408) 996-9710

PanaCast® and Altia Systems® are trademarks of Altia Systems®, Inc. All other trademarks trade names, brand names, company names and/or logos appearing in this news announcement are the property of their respective owners.