Gevir Takes Part in January ECRM Trade Show

Gevir, a New Zealand-based company known for its supplements derived from local deer antler velvet, announced it attended the recent January ECRM trade show in Hilton Head, SC.

Founded in 1990, Gevir was originally started to find a solution to a medical condition suffered by co-founder Shelly Thomsen. Shelly was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 28, and was able to use deer antler products for treatment. Today, the company has honed its product and makes it available to the general public. The products were on display at the ECRM trade show in January.

“We have been very fortunate to have deer antler velvet products in our life, and were grateful to be able to spread the word about their benefits at the ECRM trade show in Hilton Head,” said Josh Buckman, CEO of Gevir. “This was not only a great chance for us to meet some customers and discuss our products with them, but also to meet other conference participants who are making waves in their own fields.”

Deer antler velvet was commonly used in ancient Chinese medicines to treat a wide variety of conditions. As acceptance and interest related to deer velvet has risen in recent years, Gevir has positioned itself as a go-to source for such products. Its deer antler velvet is completely sustainably farmed, with no animals being harmed in the harvesting of the velvet.

Gevir’s products can be used to help treat a variety of symptoms of injuries and illnesses, including numbness, “pins and needles,” and general pain. The pure supplement has also been found to increase stamina, aid in healing, stimulate the immune system, provide the body with anti-inflammatory relief, promote better skin health and relieve joint pain.

“We strongly believe in our product, and were thrilled to introduce it to some of our industry’s major retail buyers,” said Buckman. “We are looking forward to getting to continuing the relationships we built at the event and strengthening our brand.”

For more information about Gevir, visit http://www.gevir.co.nz