Expanded Capacity PDM Solves Growing Power Distribution Needs

GEP Power Products is pleased to announce its new “Expanded Capacity Plus” 96 position Power Distribution Module. This new PDM (PDM-UXAXX) unit is the most recent addition to GEP’s family of PDMs that includes both 48 and 72 terminal position products.

The PDM supports components that utilize the ISO 280 size terminal footprint. Most commonly these would be fuses, relays and diodes. Designed for implementation in extremely rugged applications the product features a sealed, compact form factor.

For additional information and downloads please visit our newly redesigned website at http://www.geppowerproducts.com