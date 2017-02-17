Heather VanderMyde Anchored by our Values

Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty, a leading real estate firm at North Carolina's Outer Banks would like to congratulate the VanderMyde Team for earning the firm's 2016 Listing Agent of the Year award. The VanderMyde Team is comprised of Heather VanderMyde, team leader, Will Gregg, Buyer's Agent, Kasey Rabar, Associate Broker and Kiirsten Farr, Associate Broker.

"Selling my client's listings for the highest price in the shortest amount of time possible is what drives me each day, while keeping the process as drama free as possible for everyone involved. 2016 was an eventful year with Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty acquiring our former brokerage - our partnership has gone well, with lots of new tools to help my sellers and plenty of support for my passion and values." says Heather VanderMyde, team leader of the VanderMyde Team.

In addition to earning the Listing Agent of the Year award, the VanderMyde Team has also been awarded the Agent of the Year Award for the Kill Devil Hills office. Heather VanderMyde earned the prestigious 2016 Coldwell Banker President's Circle award.

"Not only is Heather a top producing agent in our firm, she is in the top 3% of all selling agents on the Outer Banks. Working with both buyers and sellers, Heather's priority is offering outstanding customer service to all her clients and her marketing plan is second to none." says Pamela Smith, Vice President of Sales & Relocation.

Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty is a consistent top producing firm with over 25 years of local knowledge and experience. Family owned and operated, the company offers real estate services across the entire Outer Banks as well as all of northeastern North Carolina. Combined with the Coldwell Banker brand, one of the largest and most influential residential real estate brokerage franchises in the world, Seaside Realty offers top-tier real estate services to buyers and sellers throughout the region.

*As reported by OBAR for the period of 1/01/2016 - 12/31/2016