Nature’s Brands Attends January ECRM Trade Show

Nature’s Brands, Inc., a 22-year old Health & Wellness brand known for its line of certified Organic skincare, beauty and whole-food supplements, recently attended the January ECRM trade show in Hilton Head, SC.

Founded in 1995, the company now has 155 Certified Organic nutritional supplement, skin, personal care and beauty products. The company’s products do not use chemicals and synthetics that are all too prevalent in many personal care and beauty products today. At the trade show, Nature’s Brands representatives highlighted their product’s benefits with major retail buyers to increase the brand’s national distribution footprint.

“We were thrilled to participate in the ECRM conference,” said Mark Gonsalves, CEO of Nature’s Brands. “At these meetings, we had a unique opportunity to meet with many of the most influential buyers in our industry. We are grateful to have had so many positive discussions at this event, which we believe will lead to greater access to our growing line of Certified Organic products.”

Nature’s Brands focuses on providing consumers with truly organic choices in beauty, personal care and nutritional supplements. The human skin absorbs toxic chemicals found in most personal care products, while organic products can eliminate this chemical-load. Nature’s Brands pioneered a growing list of certified organic products free from chemicals, dyes, preservatives, pesticides, synthetics and other harmful additives. All products are non-GMO and gluten-free. The key word is “certified.” Oftentimes, companies use the word “organic” for marketing purposes, but their products are not actually certified organic. Certified Organic products meet the requirements set by the USDA and are verified by qualified Organic Certifiers.

At ECRM events, retail buyers have private meetings with companies to discuss potential marketing strategies, product launches and other initiatives. It is a great way for growing health product companies to expand their distribution and grow their brand.

“This is an exciting step for our company, as we continue find new ways to bring our organic products to more and more people interested in healthful alternatives to the chemicals so pervasive today,” said Gonsalves.

