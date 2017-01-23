zpizza Unveils Self-Pour Tap Room in East Sacramento

zpizza, the first artisan-inspired pizza chain, today announced the debut of the zpizza Tap Room in East Sacramento. The restaurant will have a grand opening celebration on January 29th and the first 100 guests to arrive when the doors open at 12:00 pm will receive Free Pizza For a Year* with any purchase.

The restaurant will feature zpizza’s signature artisan brick-oven baked pizzas made with premium ingredients and the franchise’s new self-serve tap wall with 26 local craft beers and 4 taps serving wine. Customers will pour their own beer or wine by using wristbands they scan at the taps that also track the amount poured. The restaurant has modern and industrial design elements that are friendly and inviting, as well as a large outdoor dog-friendly patio that will have water bowls and complimentary house-made treats.

“We wanted to open a zpizza Tap Room because it’s the kind of place we would be proud to take our family and friends. We have created a very warm, casual environment with plenty of big screen TVs for game nights,” said Chris Bright, President of zpizza International. “We’re excited to bring this unique dining experience to the East Sacramento community and look forward to serving the many residents, travelers and businesses that surround us.”

The new zpizza Tap Room is located at 6601 Folsom Blvd., neighboring Sacramento State University. Hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday 11:00 am to 11:00 pm, Friday 11:00 am to 12:00 am (midnight), Saturday 12:00 pm to 12:00 am, and Sunday 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Like all zpizza locations, the zpizza Tap Room offers the choice of delivery, dine-in, take-out and catering, in addition to easy online ordering so patrons can customize orders with ease from the comfort of their home or office. For more information, please call (916) 330-3973. For those looking for special discounts and offers year round, the new restaurant will also offer zTribe memberships.

zpizza Tap Room East Sacramento is the sixth location in the U.S., with other locations in Raleigh, NC, Tucson and Phoenix, AZ, and Los Angeles and Rancho Cucamonga, CA. zpizza restaurants are located across the globe, with 70 locations in the United States and 6 additional international stores.

zpizza Tap Rooms serve zpizza’s signature brick oven baked pizzas made with premium ingredients, including fresh produce, award-winning skim mozzarella, certified organic tomato sauce and non-GMO flour. In addition to its award winning brick oven pizza, the zpizza Tap Room offers sharebles including garlic artichoke dip, zwings and truffle fries, as well as salads like the popular chopped cobb salad or the avocado arugula salad, and delicious sandwiches served on fresh store-baked baguette bread. For more information, please visit http://www.zpizza.com.



Free small pizza each month

ABOUT ZPIZZA

Founded in 1986 in the heart of an art colony in Laguna Beach, California, zpizza is the first artisan-inspired pizza chain that appeals to traditional pizza lovers, health-conscious consumers and gourmet palates alike. For more information on zpizza and store locations, visit http://www.zpizza.com