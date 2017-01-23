“Customers of APEx companies like Carousel can be confident of the AV provider’s professionalism and commitment to ongoing training, customer service and dedication to excellence," said David Labuskes, InfoComm CEO and Executive Director

Carousel Industries, a leader in communication and network technologies, professional and managed services and cloud solutions has qualified as an InfoComm International AV Provider of Excellence, or APEx. The InfoComm APEx program is a marketing recognition program for integration companies and AV design consulting firms dedicated to upholding industry excellence by providing quality service to customers.

The InfoComm APEx program recognizes companies based on the number of employees holding key industry certifications, including InfoComm’s CTS credential, completion of continuing education classes, and positive customer survey responses. APEx providers must also prove that they meet or exceed the requirements within 2 ANSI/INFOCOMM standards, the Standard Guide for Audiovisual Systems Design and Coordination Processes and the AV System Performance Verification Standard, to foster better communication between the AV provider and the client.

“The APEx designation gives AV companies a mark of distinction in the marketplace,” said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, InfoComm International’s Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer. “Customers of APEx companies can be confident of the AV provider’s professionalism and commitment to ongoing training, customer service and dedication to excellence.”

“Carousel is honored that its steadfast and ongoing company-wide commitment to implementing quality processes to achieve outstanding business outcomes for clients has been recognized by InfoComm,” said Jim Marsh, Carousel’s Chief Revenue Officer.

“We’ve built our reputation and company by designing, delivering and supporting enterprise-level technology solutions that become the foundation of our clients’ business. We also remain passionate about ensuring that these solutions are built to industry standards and best practices. Carousel is happy to join the growing list of elite firms who share these goals.”

For more information on the APEx Program, visit infocomm.org/APEx.