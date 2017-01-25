Critical Links to Make Scratch Available on its C3 Solution, Worldwide

"Using a program such as Scratch will benefit students greatly by necessitating them to think creatively, reason systematically and work collaboratively,” said Abdul Kasim, CEO and Co-founder of Critical Links.

Critical Links, a pioneer in delivering Information & Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions for the next generation of schools, announced that the Scratch Offline Server will be available for free worldwide on its flag-ship C3 platform.

The Critical Links C3 (Classroom Content Cloud) is a pioneering solution that created a new category of purpose-built content servers for Schools. It enables the seamless delivery of curated, media-rich educational content, irrespective of connectivity to the Internet, the stability of power supply, or availability of technical expertise. It is conservatively estimated that this applies to about 70% of the schools in the world or roughly about 7+ Million schools, a huge addressable market (the number of classrooms being at least 10 times that number). The C3 is actively being used in over 50 countries.

Scratch is a project of the Lifelong Kindergarten Group at the MIT Media Lab and offers a free, powerful learning platform that allows students to create and share animated stories and games. Scratch is available in over 40 languages and is being used in more than 150 countries.

“We are excited to make the Scratch Offline Server available on the C3 as part of its standard offering. This is in keeping with our mission to making available world-class content and applications to enable learning, especially in the many parts of the world where online access is simply unavailable or not adequate. Using a program such as Scratch will benefit students greatly by necessitating them to think creatively, reason systematically and work collaboratively,” said Abdul Kasim, CEO and Co-founder of Critical Links.

Scratch is optionally available now on the C3 solution, and can be requested, without incurring any additional cost.

More information on Scratch can be found at scratch.mit.edu. More information on the Critical Links C3 can be found at c3.critical-links.com or by writing to c3(at)critical-links.com.

About Critical Links

Critical Links is a pioneer in delivering innovative ICT infrastructure solutions for the next generation of Schools, with particular focus on enabling e-learning economically in challenging environments.

The Critical Links C3 Solution dramatically simplifies the delivery of digital content anywhere – irrespective of the challenges posed by connectivity, power, lack of technical expertise or remoteness. By successfully enabling content delivery in a holistic and economical manner, the C3TM solution is proactively accelerating e-Learning endeavors around the world. More information on the complete C3TM solution can be found at http://c3.critical-links.com. Please contact sales(at)critical-links.com for further information on Critical Links, its education portfolio and pricing.

Critical Links is an active member of the Intel Education Alliance and is also a Microsoft Gold Partner.

About Scratch

With Scratch, you can program your own interactive stories, games, and animations­­ and share your creations with others in an online community. Scratch helps young people learn to think creatively, reason systematically, and work collaboratively ­­-- essential skills for the 21st century.

Since the initial launch of Scratch in 2007, young people (ages 8 and up) have shared more than 18 million projects on the Scratch website, with more than 22,000 new projects added every day. Scratch is a project of the Lifelong Kindergarten Group, led by Mitchel Resnick at the MIT Media Lab. It is provided free of charge at scratch.mit.edu.