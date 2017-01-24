All Pro Trailer Superstore, a premier trailer dealer located in Central Pennsylvania, is excited to announce that it is currently hiring professionals in several departments at its Mechanicsburg headquarters. The trailer retailer is expanding and is looking to fill these positions immediately. Although the hiring requirements will differ depending on the position, hiring managers are looking for experienced candidates who can work in a high volume, team environment. To learn more about the employment opportunities, please review them below:



All Pro Trailer Superstore is dedicated to providing a healthy work/life balance to all of its employees. It offers a competitive compensation and benefits package, paid holidays and vacations, training opportunities, and more. All Pro Trailer Superstore is a family-owned company where everyone knows each other's name from the top down. It is a recognized leader in the trailer retail sector and offers affordable prices and the highest level of service on new and used trailers, trailer accessories, snow plows, and more.

All Pro Trailer Superstore asks all candidates ready for an opportunity to build a rewarding career with a fast-growing company to please submit a resume for immediate consideration.

About All Pro Trailer Superstore:

All Pro is our name, Trailer Superstore is who we are! One location to serve you locally or nationwide. We service PA, MD, VA, NJ, NY, and New England with all of their trailer and towing needs on a daily basis; however, All Pro trailers can be found at homes and businesses throughout the Continental US, Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, South America and the Caribbean. We inspect, repair, finance, customize and deliver trailers. View our Customer Testimonials here to find out more about why so many choose us when they are in need of a new or used trailer!

