MidAtlantic Farm Credit Hires Mortgage Loan Originator in Dover Office

Andrew Hood, mortgage loan originator with MidAtlantic Farm Credit I look forward to connecting with our members and helping them achieve their goals.

MidAtlantic Farm Credit recently announced the hiring of Andrew Hood as a mortgage loan originator. He will be based in the association’s Dover, Delaware office and will report to Jason Reep, mortgage loan origination manager for MidAtlantic Farm Credit.

“We’re excited to add Andrew to our mortgage sales team,” says Reep. “His past business development experience will be a great asset to Farm Credit and we look forward to him helping us grow our customer base.”

As a mortgage loan originator, Hood will work with current and prospective customers, as well as centers of influence, to help them find the mortgage solution that best fits their needs. “I am very excited to be a part of Farm Credit,” says Hood. “I look forward to connecting with our members and helping them achieve their goals.”

Prior to joining Farm Credit, Hood was the business development manager for the Maryland Association of CPAs (MACPA). He is a native of Owings Mills, Maryland, and earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Salisbury University.

About MidAtlantic Farm Credit

MidAtlantic Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by its member‐borrowers. It provides farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages. The co-op has over 11,100 members and almost $2.6 billion in loans outstanding. MidAtlantic has branches serving Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America.