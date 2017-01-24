Hootsuite scored an outstanding 85 points, securing its lead in the social media marketing category since Q2 2015.

For the seventh quarter in a row, Hootsuite has held onto the top spot of GetApp’s Category Leader ranking of the top 25 social media marketing apps. Buffer maintains its position in second place, with Zoho Social following closely in third.

GetApp’s Category Leader rankings provide an opportunity for SMBs to see an overview of the top software products for social media marketing. The ranking looks at five criteria: user reviews, integrations, mobile compatibility, media presence, and security. Each criteria is worth a maximum of 20 points, which totals out to a possible score of 100.

“Hootsuite scored an outstanding 85 points, securing its lead in the social media marketing category since Q2 2015. Scoring a 20 in media presence, a 19 in mobile apps, and 17 in user reviews, it’s no wonder Hootsuite has managed to top the Social Media Marketing leaderboard once again. Buffer and Zoho Social held onto their positions in second and third place as well, with a mere six points separating them,” says Suzie Blaszkiewicz, project manager for GetApp’s Category Leader ranking.

Click the link to see the entire Q1 2017 Category Leader ranking of the top 25 social media marketing solutions.

More about GetApp: GetApp is the leading premium business app discovery platform on the web. Headquartered in Barcelona (Spain), GetApp serves as a platform for user-generated and editorial reviews of software and apps for businesses.

