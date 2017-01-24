Bellus Medical Adds Esteemed Doctor to Team

Dr. Marek K. Dobke, MD “It is an honor to partner with such a highly-recognized expert,” said Joe Proctor, Bellus Medical President and CEO.

Bellus Medical, a leader in medical aesthetics, today announced that Marek Dobke, M.D., has joined the company’s team of medical experts. In his new role Dr. Dobke will provide physician oversight for in-house clinical studies and hands-on device training, among other clinically-related duties.

Dr. Dobke is the Head of Plastic Surgery and Associate Professor of Surgery at UC San Diego Health and is a board certified plastic surgeon with clinical expertise in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the breast, facial rejuvenation, and application of new technologies in cosmetic surgery. Recently, Dr. Dobke has been involved in the research of stem cell technology for cosmetic and breast reconstructive surgery purposes, as well as applying telemedicine for the management of wounds and plastic surgery consultations.

Known for treating patients with compassion, Dr. Dobke has treated children with cleft lips and palates at his practice at UC San Diego, and has traveled with surgical teams to help underprivileged patients in Mexico. In addition to practicing plastic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. Dobke teaches others how to become plastic surgeons. His success results from a blend of being an experienced plastic surgeon, an innovative clinician as well as a teacher of cutting-edge plastic surgery.

“It is an honor to partner with such a highly-recognized expert,” said Joe Proctor, Bellus Medical President and CEO. “Dr. Dobke’s knowledge of aesthetics, research and education will greatly benefit Bellus Medical in its commitment to providing superior products and technology to its customers.”

About Bellus Medical

Bellus Medical is an industry leader in medical aesthetics. Our customers are our focus which is why we are committed to providing the highest levels of safety and product efficacy, along with the most innovative technology in the market. Bellus Medical was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

To learn more about Bellus Medical, visit http://www.BellusMedical.com.