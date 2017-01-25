Telephony Depot Joins ITEXPO Florida 2017 as Gold Sponsor

Telephony Depot, Your VoIP Superstore Since 2003, announced today that it has signed on to become a Gold Sponsor at ITEXPO, held February 8-10, 2017 at Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The industry-leading business technology event brings together IT professionals and experts to explore the latest technology and trends in cloud, VoIP, WebRTC, unified communications and much more.

“Telephony Depot is pleased to be a Gold Sponsor at ITEXPO as well as a Platinum Sponsor of Asterisk World” said Brian Berkowitz, General Manager at Telephony Depot. “ITEXPO provides Telephony Depot an opportunity to showcase our vast product line, services and reseller program to the VoIP community.”

Since 2003, Telephony Depot has been a leading distributor in the VoIP industry, providing excellent product and services to the ever-growing VoIP community, along with a reseller program designed to provide our partners a solution for all of their client’s needs at a competitive price.

Registration for ITEXPO is now open. For the latest ITEXPO news, updates and information follow the event on Twitter at @ITEXPO.

About Telephony Depot

Telephony Depot has been a trusted source of telephony hardware, software, service and support since 2003. The company was one of the earliest to embrace Open Source Telephony, and helped establish disruptive brands such as Grandstream, Digium, Sangoma, and others in the US marketplace. Since that time, their product line has expanded to include Polycom, Cisco, Yealink, HTek, NetGen and many others. Founded by telecommunications engineers, the company puts a strong emphasis on technical knowledge and specializes in delighting customers with a rare combination of competitive pricing, knowledgeable pre- and post-sales technical support, and remarkable customer service. Telephony Depot has been recognized as one of the 500 fastest growing private companies in America by Inc. Magazine and made the Philadelphia 100 list as one of the fastest growing companies in the region.

A dedicated Telephony Depot sales engineer is available to help with all of your VoIP needs. Call 1-800-337-1358 to talk to a sales representative or visit them on the web at http://www.telephonydepot.com.

Telephony Depot Media Contact:

Brian Berkowitz

General Manager

215-825-8710 ext 8117

brian(dot)berkowitz(at)telephonydepot(dot)com

