SourceMedia, a diversified digital media company serving senior professionals in the financial, technology and healthcare industries recently unveiled a major content and UX upgrade to Accounting Today, its flagship resource for the accounting professional. The changes reinforce the brand’s commitment to be the top provider of authoritative and independent information serving all segments of the public accounting community.

The upgrades to Accounting Today include extensive site-design improvements and additional editorial resources aimed at delivering comprehensive coverage of issues relevant to the full range of industry influencers, including tax law, accounting standards, technology, audit and assurance, and wealth management. (Watch a brief animated video about the Accounting Today upgrade here.)

In addition, an entirely new, fully responsive site design delivers a much improved cross-platform user experience, as well as a superior native advertising environment with sponsor-commissioned articles, white papers, infographics and videos fully optimized for contextual discovery within the editorial experience without confusing readers. A continuous scrolling page load capability increases content accessibility and engagement, as well as ad viewability.

“Accounting Today’s mission is to cut through the hype and noise and to deliver content that is focused on the needs of our full range of accounting professionals,” said Editor-in-Chief Daniel Hood. “SourceMedia’s investments in this brand will greatly expand our ability to deliver on that mission.”

“SourceMedia is actively upgrading its capabilities and investing in technologies to provide up-to-the-minute content in a well-organized user experience that our influential audiences have come to count on,” said Jack Lynch, Publisher of Accounting Today. “For marketers trying to reach decision-makers in tax and accounting firms or the business clients they advise, these improvements will provide innovative ways to reach and engage with them.”

The new web platform is part of SourceMedia’s broader initiative to unify all of its offerings and capabilities, including information services, events, research and marketing solutions. The holistic approach will provide an enhanced 360-degree audience view, and related insights, that unlock new growth and development opportunities for the company, its subscribers, and its marketing clients.

Accounting Today is the independent news and information resource for tax and accounting professionals. As laws, regulations and standards evolve, new technologies are deployed, and business strategies shift, Accounting Today informs and equips accountants and tax pros with the news, insights and best practices they need to work smarter, capture and keep clients, and drive growth and profitability. The Accounting Today community — deeply engaged through social media, survey panels, and website comment forums — relies on the brand to stay connected. From updates on tax law and technology, to the latest in assurance and financial planning, and strategies in practice management, Accounting Today is the accounting profession's most comprehensive media source.

SourceMedia, an Observer Capital company, is a business-to-business digital marketing services, subscription information, and event company serving senior-level professionals in the financial, technology and healthcare sectors. Brands include American Banker, PaymentsSource, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning, Accounting Today, Mergers & Acquisitions, National Mortgage News, Employee Benefit News and Health Data Management.