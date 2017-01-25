Gimmal Announces Growth Investment from Rubicon Technology Partners

Certified against the DoD 5015.2 standard This growth investment provides a significant enrichment of Gimmal’s ability to accelerate innovation and enhance our customer focus.

Gimmal, a leader in information management software, announced today a growth investment from Rubicon Technology Partners, a private equity firm specializing in enterprise software companies.

“After fifteen years of growing Gimmal into an enterprise content management software leader, we were at the point where we wanted to take on outside capital to accelerate our business. This growth investment provides a significant enrichment of Gimmal’s ability to accelerate innovation and enhance our customer focus," explained David Quackenbush, CEO of Gimmal. “We look forward to working with the Rubicon team to continue to expand our leadership position organically, make strategic acquisitions and expand our partner network.”

Gimmal software improves Microsoft SharePoint and Office 365’s capabilities with central controls for information governance, security and compliance, which are critical for modern “Digital Workplaces” to be more effective. Gimmal’s software capabilities build on the native features provided by Microsoft to enhance user experience, make content loading and searching easy, ensure records management is not burdensome and connect content and data between Microsoft and SAP.

Founder and SVP of Gimmal, Mike Alsup, said, “Gimmal’s mission has always been to ensure that the technologies enterprises employ to manage information, wherever it exists across the enterprise, were easy to use and improved their businesses. We are proud to provide the only records solution for Microsoft SharePoint certified against the stringent records management standards of the Department of Defense 5015.2 standard. Gimmal is also unique in our ability to connect SAP, SharePoint and Office 365 to streamline business processes. We look forward to continuing to provide cutting-edge innovation to our global customer base.”

In addition to the investment, Gimmal also announced today that Mark Johnson has joined the company as President and Chief Financial Officer. “We could not be more excited to welcome Mark to Gimmal,” said David Quackenbush. “Mark’s impressive leadership experience will be instrumental in propelling the strategic, operational, and financial growth of our business.” Mark joins the Gimmal team from Personify Corp, a leader in association management software and services for the enterprise member-centric market, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Mooreland Partners served as financial advisor to Gimmal.

About Gimmal

Gimmal provides the solutions organizations need to find information, govern content, improve business processes, and ensure records are in compliance on SharePoint and Office 365. Gimmal software automates processes, helps achieve interoperability between SharePoint and SAP, and improves productivity across your organization at the lowest possible cost. Learn more at http://www.gimmal.com.

About Rubicon Technology Partners

Rubicon invests in enterprise software companies with proven products and talented management teams. Rubicon is a value-added investor that helps companies drive growth by leveraging the firm’s operating experience and modular process framework. For more information, visit http://www.rubicontp.com.