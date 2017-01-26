New World Angels Completes Second Investment in TAO Connect

New World Angels (NWA), Florida’s premier structured angel investor group, announced today a $460,000 follow-on investment in St. Petersburg-based TAO Connect to fund TAO’s expansion to private practitioners. Founded by renowned university psychologist Dr. Sherry Benton TAO Connect’s mobile platform has enabled university practitioners to provide support for more students at lower cost than traditional methods, while improving end results. Now used by 58 universities, TAO will add modules to expand into private practice while spreading further adoption in the education market.

“After investing $610,000 into TAO Connect in December, 2015, New World Angels is delighted to support its on-going expansion now with another $460,000” stated Steve Belous, NWA representative on the TAO board. “Our investment monitoring team is impressed by TAO’s on-going success and glad to be a part of this dynamic solution to providing more relevant, affordable and available mental health support.”

“We are grateful that New World Angels, along with our other investors, continue to believe in our vision for improving mental health care, not only in the university arena but in every area of behavioral health services.” commented TAO CEO Bob Clark. “We look forward to working with everyone on the NWA team to rapidly grow TAO.”

New World Angels President, Steve O’Hara noted, “Over the last three years from 2014 through 2016, New World Angels has invested $8.5MM into Florida companies, including investments in Admiral, Videoo, Synkt Games, LocalBlip, Kairos and OB Medical this past year. We are happy to kick off 2017 with this $460,000 follow-on investment to support TAO’s growth and we look forward to continuing to fund Florida’s future by investing in more start-up companies in 2017.”

About New World Angels:

New World Angels (NWA) is a group of 65 accredited, private investors, operators and entrepreneurs dedicated to providing equity capital to early-stage entrepreneurial companies with a strong presence in Florida. Members of NWA have extensive experience in founding, building, and managing companies in a wide variety of industries. NWA members are involved in the entrepreneurial communities from West Palm Beach to Miami on Florida’s east coast and from Naples to Tampa on Florida’s west coast. Since 2014, NWA has invested $8.5MM in growing US and international companies that are either based in Florida or have a strong presence in the state. In addition to providing funding, NWA members make their expertise and resource networks available to portfolio companies to facilitate a company’s growth.

About TAO Connect:

TAO is a suite of online tools designed to meet the increasing demand for effective treatment that expands capacity and access while reducing cost for mental health care. TAO’s suite of tools for patient education, engagement, and accountability helps mental health providers serve more patients effectively and efficiently. No other product provides the tools, accountability, and engagement like TAO.

