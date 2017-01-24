Califone Reveals Two Agile PA System Models

The PA11 PA Pro With the new models, schools can continue to simplify large-scale presentations and gatherings without the complexity of operating other types of PA systems.

When schools require sound reinforcement for any size audience or venue, educators need a versatile public address (PA) system that can support all school-based activities. To fill this need, Califone International, a leader in the design, development and manufacturing of audio equipment for use in education, announces the release of the PA11 and the PowerPro PA920.

The PA11 offers all the versatility of a wireless PA system, yet is compact enough for mobile use indoors, outdoors and on field trips for groups up to 150 people. This product features a built-in carrying handle for playground use, meetings or tours, along with six hours of battery life with a low battery indicator. This unit also can operate while charging its built-in battery.

The PA920 is a complete, self-contained sound system. The unit features two wireless microphone receivers that support multiple presenters, Bluetooth compatibility to receive streaming audio from Bluetooth-capable mobile devices and a CD/USB Media Player that plays MP3 and MP4 audio files from CD and CD-R/W discs and USB thumb drives. With 90-watts RMS of power, the PowerPro PA920 easily provides audio for crowds up to 1,000 people. The master speaker has two combination XLR / 1/4 inch jacks for use with wired microphones and also includes a set of stereo RCA jacks that are ideal for connecting external audio sources.

“Califone is known for delivering sound solutions that enable schools to accomplish any audio task with ease,” said Scott Evans, Marketing Manager for Califone. “With the new models, schools can continue to simplify large-scale presentations and gatherings without the complexity of operating other types of PA systems.”

The PA11 and PA920 are currently available for purchase through Califone and its dealers.

About Califone

Califone was founded in 1947 and continues to be a leader in the design, development and manufacturing of audiovisual products for use in education. The company’s products enable educators to incorporate rich audiovisual resources into lessons that help students build speaking and listening skills, critical to the English Language Arts portion of the Common Core State Standards. Califone offers a complete line of audio solutions, wireless systems and multimedia products for small, medium and large presentation needs, and serves millions of educators and students in the PreK through higher education school environments.