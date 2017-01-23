Enrique A. Conde, a Miami shareholder in the Corporate & Securities Practice of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has been appointed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Board of Directors for the South Florida Chapter. As a board member, Conde will work on raising awareness and fundraising for the organization in the region.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhance the well-being of patients living with the disease through advocacy, research, professional education, programs and services. The South Florida Chapter works to assist people with multiple sclerosis and their families in local areas in addressing challenges and leading productive and fulfilling lives.

“It is an honor to serve on the board of the National Multiple Sclerosis, South Florida Chapter, and continue Greenberg Traurig’s commitment to affect change in our community by helping those who are in need,” Conde said. “I look forward to working with other professionals to help patients and their families find the necessary resources to improve their quality of life by fighting this disease.“

As a member of the 300-lawyer Corporate & Securities Practice of the firm, Conde, who is licensed in Florida and New York, handles domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, corporate financings, joint ventures and all types of general contractual matters throughout North, Central and South America, the Caribbean and Europe. Fluent in Spanish, Enrique has also advised Latin American and European companies doing business in the United States.

The Greenberg Traurig Miami office was founded in 1967 by attorneys with a business-focused approach and a tradition of community service. Since that time, the Miami office has actively supported and helped drive South Florida’s growth as an international financial and cultural center, serving as a gateway between the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. In the community, the office is well-known for its “Miami Roots, Global Reach.” The attorneys advise local, national, and international companies in numerous industries and sectors, including aviation, entertainment, financial institutions, health care, international trade and customs, labor and employment, manufacturing, real estate, retail, and technology. In Florida, Greenberg Traurig serves clients from across seven offices in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Tallahassee, Tampa, and West Palm Beach.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.