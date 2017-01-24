At FNTS, we constantly strive to enhance our services to fit the growing needs of our customers.

First National Technology Solutions (FNTS), the recognized leader in the managed IT services industry, today announced the launch of the web version of the FNTS Portal. In conjunction with its mobile application, which was released earlier this year, the FNTS Portal is now a comprehensive tool that provides a centralized, single sign-on option for customers to manage, view and provision their entire operating system (OS) from their desktop or mobile device.

“At FNTS, we constantly strive to enhance our services to fit the growing needs of our customers,” said Dan Caldwell, chief financial and operating officer. “The result is a robust self-service portal, built on technology that our customers already use to communicate, which ultimately improves the overall customer experience.”

FNTS Portal’s mobile-web integration allows users to seamlessly check the status of any server within their environment, view node details, be notified of performance issues, monitor ongoing performance, manage tickets, submit server provision requests and immediately contact the Operation Support Center with a push of a button.

In addition to the FNTS Portal, the company is also releasing updates to its mobile app, including the ability to view change orders and activity logs on requests and incidents. Users that have the older version can update their app to take advantage of the latest features, as well as access the new web portal. With a focus on providing exceptional experience and cutting-edge technology, the experts at FNTS will continue to improve the tool and notify customers of future, ongoing enhancements.

“This is just the beginning,” said Caldwell. “There are plans for including communication channels, collaborative workspaces and additional transparency to offer our customers an even more positive experience.”

###

About FNTS

With over 20 years in the managed IT services industry, First National Technology

Solutions (FNTS) is a leading provider of flexible, customized hosted and remote managed services. Specializing in best of breed cloud technology and data center services, FNTS is dedicated to quality personal service, guaranteed uptime, and custom-built solutions that fit individual enterprises today, and align with their future strategic growth plans.

Built on stability and fueled by innovation, FNTS partners with the world’s most respected technology companies including VMware, EMC, IBM and Microsoft. For more information about FNTS, visit http://www.fnts.com or follow us @FirstNatTechSol.

Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, FNTS is a wholly owned subsidiary of one of the Midwest’s largest privately held financial holding companies, First National of

Nebraska. First National of Nebraska has grown into the largest privately owned banking company in the United States. First National and its affiliates have $20 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.