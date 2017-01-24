Students wishing to participate in the scholarship contest should visit SCCU.com/Driven for official rules and more details. Members’ Watchdog is SCCU’s promise to protect members through all the financial decisions that need to be made in their lives, and we want to help extend that protection by keeping their families safe out on the road.

Now through March 31, eligible high school seniors across the 14 counties Space Coast Credit Union serves are invited to submit an essay or video educating other teens about the dangers of distracted driving. A scholarship, which could equal up to $10,000, will be awarded to the student that provides the most compelling case to convince other teens to not text and drive.

The final scholarship amount will be determined by SCCU’s ThumbuddyCares campaign, which aims to leverage the power and sharing capabilities of social media to spread awareness of the dangers of texting while driving. The credit union is donating one dollar to the scholarship fund each time their #thumbuddycares message is shared using the campaign app. So far the credit union has risen just over $1,300.00, and the opportunity to grow the fund runs until March 31, 2017.

The more social media shares the greater the scholarship fund amount. SCCU is completely funding the scholarship, so there is no cost to participate and credit union Members and non-members alike can get involved. To participate, simply upload a “thumbs up” photo which will be complimented with a special picture frame at ThumbuddyCares.com. After uploading the photo, users can choose to post it to their Facebook or Twitter accounts to show followers and friends they are taking a stand against distracted driving. Participants will also be given the option to download their photo, allowing them to share it on other social media platforms like Instagram if they wish.

“Texting while driving triples your chances of getting into an accident and, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Florida is ranked number one in distracted driving,” said Laura Richard, Senior Vice President of Marketing. “Members’ Watchdog is SCCU’s promise to protect members through all the financial decisions that need to be made in their lives, and we want to help extend that protection by keeping their families safe out on the road.”

Students wishing to participate in the scholarship contest should visit SCCU.com/Driven for official rules and more details.

You don’t have to be an SCCU member to support the cause! Upload your ThumbuddyCares photo and take the pledge to end distracted driving today at ThumbuddyCares.com.

About SCCU

Space Coast Credit Union was chartered in 1951 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida. The credit union serves more than 357,000 members with assets of over $3.7 billion through a network of 58 branches and over 100 ATMs located throughout Florida and through its website SCCU.com. Space Coast Credit Union is open for membership to anyone who lives or works in the fourteen Florida counties it serves. Locations can be found at SCCU.com/Locations.