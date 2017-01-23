Hugh F. Kelly, PhD, CRE, has been named Special Advisor to the Fordham Real Estate Institute at Lincoln Center. I am thrilled to be joining the Fordham Real Estate Institute and look forward to working with the administration and adjunct faculty to create a world-class educational environment for seasoned and up-and-coming real estate professionals.

The Fordham Real Estate Institute at Lincoln Center – which will provide professional real estate certificate programs starting next month – is proud to announce that Hugh F. Kelly, PhD, CRE has been named Special Advisor to the program, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Kelly will be responsible for guiding the direction of academic programs, developing content, recruiting faculty and performing industry outreach. He will report directly to Anthony R. Davidson, PhD, MBA, dean of Fordham’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies.

“The appointment of Hugh Kelly as Special Advisor further positions the Fordham Real Estate Institute as the leader in professional certificate programs in the real estate arena,” says Dr. Davidson. “He has a proven track record in business and academics, and we are pleased to have him join us as we launch this new endeavor.”

In addition to his work with the Fordham Real Estate Institute at Lincoln Center, Mr. Kelly also heads his own consulting practice, Hugh F. Kelly Real Estate Economics. He previously served as Clinical Professor in New York University’s Schack Institute of Real Estate, where he taught for more than 30 years. Prior to 2001, he was chief economist for Landauer Associates, one of the nation’s most prominent commercial property consulting firms.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Fordham Real Estate Institute and look forward to working with the administration and adjunct faculty to create a world-class educational environment for seasoned and up-and-coming real estate professionals,” said Mr. Kelly.

A member of the Counselors of Real Estate (serving as Chairman in 2014), Mr. Kelly has published more than 300 articles in industry and academic journals. He is author of the book “24-hour Cities: Performance Beyond Promises”, published by Routledge in 2016. He holds a PhD from the University of Ulster, Northern Ireland in Urban Economics and the Built Environment, and a B.A. in Philosophy (magna cum laude) from Cathedral College, Douglaston.

The Fordham Real Estate Institute at Lincoln Center provides practical and world-class real estate certificate programs to industry professionals and owners/investors. Beginning in spring 2017, enrollees will have access to four specialized tracks: Finance and Investment, Financial Modeling, Development, and Construction Project Management. Classes can be taken either in-person at the centrally-located Lincoln Center Campus, or online from anywhere in the world. In addition to the six-week in-person and online courses, students also have the option to take an intensive, one-week certificate track at Lincoln Center.

Housed in Fordham University’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies, the new real estate certificate programs underscore its mission of enabling people to develop and maximize their potential.

For a full list and description of courses, and to register, visit fordham.edu/realestate

The Fordham Real Estate Institute at Lincoln Center is an innovative, practical, and world-class professional certificate program based in the real estate capital of the world. Serving professionals and owners/investors of all stripes, the program has four specialized tracks: Finance and Investment, Financial Modeling, Development, and Construction Project Management. Program curriculum is centered on real-world skill sets and taught by talented industry insiders. Flexibility and convenience are program hallmarks: classes can be taken in-person, online, and at various paces. For more information, visit fordham.edu/realestate.