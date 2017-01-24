Stellar Energy headquarters in Jacksonville, FL "Demand continues to grow for energy solutions like Turbine Inlet Air Chilling which provides operational flexibility and optimizes power generation asset performance," said Stellar Energy CEO Peter Gibson.

Stellar Energy, a global provider of energy solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in the heart of Houston’s energy corridor and the appointment of Steve Hummel as Director, Business Development. The addition of an office in Houston, a leading energy capital, supports Stellar Energy’s growth as adoption of the company’s energy solutions continues to increase across the power generation and oil and gas sectors.

In his new role, Hummel will lead the Houston office and position Stellar Energy to grow its market share across multiple solution types, including turbine inlet air chilling (TIAC), thermal energy storage (TES), modular utility plants, district cooling and combined heat and power (CHP). Says Stellar Energy Chairman and CEO, Peter Gibson, "Demand continues to grow for energy solutions that address customer challenges, deliver operational flexibility and optimize asset performance in a cost-effective and environmentally friendly package, especially turbine inlet air chilling for the power generation and oil and gas industries. Steve’s extensive energy experience and track record will help Stellar Energy leverage our innovative, custom approach to deliver industry leading energy solutions and respond to rapidly changing markets.”

Hummel has more than 25 years of experience in the energy industry. His prior experience includes leading the commercialization of new technology in the geothermal and waste heat recovery markets with TAS Energy. Prior to that, Hummel spent 20 years with General Electric in various roles within the company’s Energy and Aeroderivative business units.

Hummel earned a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech, a Masters in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati, and an EJD from Concord Law School. The Stellar Energy Houston office is located at 14811 Saint Mary’s Lane, Suite 264 Houston, TX 77079, phone (713) 305-6178.