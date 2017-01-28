Camper Rent UK - Motorhome Hire We are passionate about all things motorhomes. We are all experienced motorhome enthusiasts who love motorhome holidays."

Bedfordshire based motorhome rental company, Camper Rent UK have successfully launched a new online booking website where users can easily explore, search and book motorhome rental for hire in the UK and Europe.

The easy to use website allows users to create a customised quote based on their individual holiday requirements and book and pay online in a matter of clicks. Furthermore, once a booking has been made and an account has been set up, users can access exclusive content within the ‘My Booking’ area where users can edit a booking, view previous bookings and download helpful checklists and guides. The customer has been at the heart throughout the website development.

Office Manager at Camper Rent UK, Vicky Moon, says:

“I have worked in the automotive industry for over 10 years and just love the fun and adventure a motorhome holiday can bring. I am thrilled that our new website will enable more people to easily research and book a motorhome holiday of their own. We have not only invested in the website development and our marketing but more importantly in our fleet of motorhomes.”

Camper Rent UK own a fleet of industry renowned Roller Team vehicles, which have been specially selected based upon their performance and specification and are fitted to the highest standard with luxuries such as TV, DVD Player and fitted kitchen as standard. None of their motorhomes are over 18 months old meaning that they are in the best condition for hire.

Vicky added: “Whether our customers are looking to hire a small motorhome or a large 6 berth family motorhome our impressive range of vehicles mean that there is something for everyone. Our motorhomes are also available to hire for drivers aged 21 years of age and over making them ideal to hire for festival and events such as Glastonbury.”

Camper Rent UK’s quality vehicles and service speak for themselves and price their vehicles competitively within the industry. However, should anyone find a cheaper “Like for Like” quote elsewhere Camper Rent will gladly match it as part of their Price Match Promise.

About Camper Rent UK

Camper Rent UK provide luxury motorhomes for short term hire within the UK or Europe. Based in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire they provide free, secure onsite parking in addition to providing private airport transfer service from all major London airports, as well as from Leighton Buzzard train station making them perfectly located for customers to hit the road and reach their holiday destination wherever in it may be.

For further information about Camper Rent UK’s impressive range of motorhomes visit http://www.camperrentuk.co.uk.