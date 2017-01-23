Brian Gavin Diamonds Launches the 810 Collection

The 810 Collection by Brian Gavin Diamonds

The ornate, vintage style of the 1920s and rose gold, one of the biggest trends in engagement rings today, is the inspiration behind a new collection of customizable, fine solitaire and halo rings from Brian Gavin Diamonds. The 810 Collection is now available on the Brian Gavin Diamonds website, with a custom ring builder feature, and at the company’s Houston-area showroom.

The name 810 Collection comes from the 8.10 carat Signature Hearts and Arrows diamond, one of the world’s largest, which Brian Gavin Diamonds set in an exquisite and unique rose gold setting. The piece served as the muse for the launch of an entire collection devoted to rings with a romantic, antique design recalling the Art Deco and Art Nouveau eras.

“We were inspired to create the 810 Collection because of the romance and glamour reminiscent of the roaring ’20s,” said Brian Gavin. “The collection also responds to the current demand for more rose gold engagement ring options, which is also something that distinguishes this collection from other brands,” continued Gavin.

From the head, the band, and the shank type, nearly every part of each ring in the new collection is customizable. Although originally created in 18K rose gold, every piece in the 810 Collection can also be expertly rendered in 18K yellow gold, 18K white gold, or platinum.

The Solitaire Ring is available in four elaborate, low-profile, 4-pronged heads which can be tastefully combined with three elegant shanks: simple, split shoulder, and twist. The shoulder of each band features just enough pave set Signature diamond melee to boost the center stone with a line of shimmer, bringing even more emphasis to that already spectacular diamond.

The Halo Ring is an intricately crafted piece with Signature diamond melee of various sizes encircling a single beautiful diamond. Choose from nine delectable halo designs in classic geometric and idyllic floral shapes. Each head features a corona of melee, which follow the flowing elements of the halo as it circles the main stone. This creates an aura of soft light around the large diamond making it appear larger.

The mounting of the Halo Ring consists of a smooth and slim traditional band customizable in four stylish ways: the simple, classic single shoulder which flows discreetly up to the head; the split shoulder; the cross, in which the head is held from below at four evenly spaced points; and the chic and modern twist.

Every piece in the Brian Gavin Diamonds 810 collection includes the option of choosing, either the squared off Euro Shank, which prevents the ring from spinning on the finger, or the traditional Round Shank.

The Brian Gavin Diamonds website now features the 810 Collection with a custom ring builder for creating a one-of-a-kind creation. To learn more about the 810 Collection and to begin designing a personalized ring, visit http://www.briangavindiamonds.com/810-ring-builder

For more information about Brian Gavin Diamonds, visit http://www.briangavindiamonds.com

For additional high-resolution photos of the 810 Collection and to coordinate media requests, please contact Emily Henson at (713) 225-0880 or Emily(at)integrateagency(dot).

###

About Brian Gavin Diamonds

Brian Gavin Diamonds has been setting the standard in the diamond industry since Brian the Cutter started the business in response to the public’s demand for his quality of super ideal cut high performing diamonds in 2009. Brian Gavin Diamonds’ Signature Collection diamonds are in a class above the rest, offering customers its patented cushion and round cuts, as well as the Brian Gavin Blue® collection and Signature Princess Cut, sold exclusively across the world on its e-commerce site, as well as in its Houston-area showroom.