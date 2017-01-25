Lewis N. Clark Introduces #SheTravels Collection

“The #SheTravels hashtag was created in order to collaborate and share our travel stories worldwide and to remind women that they are never truly alone,” said Jen Panattoni, Director of Business Development.

Lewis N. Clark’s® new #SheTravels collection embraces the need for both security and organization during one’s travels and the everyday.

Constructed of soft, lightweight faux leather, the #SheTravels passport wallet and wristlet help block unauthorized scanning of RFID data stored on credit cards and passports. They are offered in aqua, black, gray, and royal blue.

“The #SheTravels collection is geared towards the stylish, modern female traveler who understands the importance of security when traveling both domestically and abroad. Our new collection offers RFID protection, but in pops of on-trend colors, because travel is still fun,” said Jen Panattoni, Director of Business Development.

The passport wallet conceals nationalities and protects passports from the wear and tear of frequent travel. It also allows individuals to keep everything in one place by providing a zippered pocket for coins, slash pocket for travel documents and cash, and card slots for credit cards and drivers’ licenses. It fits most US passports and can easily be placed into a carry-on bag when in-between destinations.

The wristlet is ideal for anything from weekend getaways and business trips to work and the everyday. All three card slots block 13.56MHz, the standard for US-issued bank cards, ensuring that personal information cannot be transmitted without authorization. Additionally, the main compartment, interior zip pocket, and open wall pocket accommodate currency, coins, receipts, and small electronics like phones. The wrist strap provides a convenient way to carry it hands-free; alternatively, it can be removed and placed in a hand bag as well.

“The #SheTravels hashtag was created in order to collaborate and share our travel stories worldwide and to remind women that they are never truly alone when they travel, but rather a part of a vast network of adventure seekers worldwide,” said Panattoni.

The #SheTravels collection offers stylish design without compromising safety or organization features. Both the passport wallet and wristlet are available for purchase immediately.

About Lewis N. Clark

Lewis N. Clark is dedicated to offering travelers and outdoor enthusiasts everything they'll need to remain comfortable, safe, and organized on their adventures. For more information, visit http://www.lewisnclark.com.