On Monday, January 30, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sugar Land Modern Dentistry is partnering with The Pacific Dental Services Foundation® to unveil the new Special Needs Clinic designed by Dr. Jacob Dent specifically for children with special needs. The Special Needs Clinic is located at 19984 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX.

“It is our greatest hope that this office provides those with special needs in our community the opportunity to go to the dentist, have positive experiences and receive the care they greatly need,” said Dr. Dent.

Dr. Dent and The Pacific Dental Services Foundation® have long been pioneers in the special needs dental treatment space. Recently, they have partnered to transform part of Dr. Dent's existing dental office, Sugar Land Modern Dentistry, into a brand new office dedicated specifically to treating special needs patients.

What: The Very Special Open House event will include a brief Special Needs Dentistry Educational Session by Dr. Jacob Dent, a ribbon cutting with Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, hors d’ oeuvres and refreshments and tours of the new special needs friendly facility.

Where: 19984 Southwest Freeway, Suite 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479

When: Monday, January 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Media Visuals: Special Needs Clinic, Special Needs Dental Educational Materials, Dr. Jacob Dent

About Sugar Land Modern Dentistry

Sugar Land Modern Dentistry’s mission is to offer dentistry, dental education, and resources for the special needs community. The founder, Dr. Jacob Dent, has been practicing dentistry since 2003 and is a graduate of the LSU School of Dentistry. He and his wife Jennifer are proud parents to Jayden and Ethan. Dr. Dent is a SME of Special Needs Dentistry for the PDS Institute, the dental representative of the Special Olympics, an advisory board member for Hope for Three, and a Pacific Dental Services Foundation advisory board member. Sugar Land Modern Dentistry is fully committed to community support and donates time, money and volunteer hours to Autism Speaks, Attack Poverty, Houston Food Bank, Star of Hope Mission, charity: water and Autism Speaks.

About Pacific Dental Services Foundation

The Pacific Dental Services Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to create opportunities to serve through improving oral healthcare locally, nationally and internationally. Through this, the PDS Foundation will positively enhance the lives of those in need and in turn those who serve. The Foundation has four key pillars to provide access and advocacy to disadvantaged and underserved communities: PDS Foundation Mobile Dental Clinic; Special Needs Advocacy and Training; International Service Trips; and Oral Health Scholarships.