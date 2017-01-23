AMSOIL Launches Reformulated Heavy-Duty Metal Protector

AMSOIL Heavy-Duty Metal Protector has been reformulated to offer improved performance as a corrosion inhibitor. Its quick-drying, long-lasting formula effectively protects metal surfaces that are exposed to the damaging effects of salt, moisture or chemical corrosion. It displaces water and resists dirt to promote longer equipment life.

AMSOIL Heavy-Duty Metal Protector is ideal for steel, iron, aluminum, brass, copper and other metal surfaces frequently subjected to water, dirt or road salt. It is suitable for use as an automotive or trailer undercoat, on spare tire carriers, battery terminals, hinges, handheld tools, snow plows, mower decks and blades, snowblowers, skid-steer attachments, farm machinery, fork lifts, metal gates/fences, bike chains and more.

Available in convenient 16-ounce spray cans, AMSOIL Heavy-Duty Metal Protector delivers a consistent spray on hard-to-reach places, leaving a dry, long-lasting, wax-like film that does not sling off.

About the Company: AMSOIL has been the recognized leader in synthetic lubrication since 1972. For more information about AMSOIL contact your nearest AMSOIL distributor, or call AMSOIL at (715) 392-7101 or 1-800-777-8491. AMSOIL INC., 925 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI 54880, or go to http://www.amsoil.com.

