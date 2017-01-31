The consolidation of our operations center is a reflection of FNTS’ dedication to exceptional customer experience and best of breed technology.

First National Technology Solutions (FNTS), the recognized leader in the managed IT services industry, today announced it has refined its operations support center to provide a higher level of service and a more personalized customer experience. As part of the reorganization, FNTS merged its Enterprise System Operations Center (ESOC) and Command Center, redefined new processes, and implemented modern automation technology.

“At FNTS, we constantly strive to provide our customers with the highest quality of service they need and expect,” said Kim Whittaker, president at FNTS. “The consolidation of our operations center is a reflection of FNTS’ dedication to exceptional customer experience and best of breed technology.”

FNTS has seen a sharp increase in operating support demand for iSeries and Mainframe modalities. To support this demand, FNTS has added to staff and is leveraging technology and automation, to streamline workload in a more efficient manner, allowing for faster service response and quicker resolution.

Further, in order to be more transparent with its customers, FNTS has redefined its ticket priority process. Unlike its previous communication workflow, FNTS’ new process will clearly define turnaround times for its customers and remove the need for customer interpretation. In addition, through a single entry point for operation incidents, customer tickets will be routed to engineers faster than ever before.

“Our new ticketing process cuts 10 minutes off the average time from ticket entry to engineer assessment,” said Michael O’Neil, director of operations center at FNTS. “Introducing automation removes the need for manual processes and better utilizes our talent for more strategic problem solving.”

As a result of the recent overhaul, FNTS expects to improve self-service ticketing options, triage incidents faster and improve overall customer experience. Moving forward, the company will continue to evolve its technology and processes to best service its customers.

About FNTS

With over 20 years in the managed IT services industry, First National Technology Solutions (FNTS) is a leading provider of flexible, customized hosted and remote managed services. Specializing in best of breed cloud technology and data center services, FNTS is dedicated to quality personal service, guaranteed uptime, and custom-built solutions that fit individual enterprises today, and align with their future strategic growth plans.

Built on stability and fueled by innovation, FNTS partners with the world’s most respected technology companies including VMware, EMC, IBM and Microsoft. For more information about FNTS, visit http://www.fnts.com or follow us @FirstNatTechSol.

Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, FNTS is a wholly owned subsidiary of one of the Midwest’s largest privately held financial holding companies, First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska has grown into the largest privately owned banking company in the United States. First National and its affiliates have $20 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.