Concept Searching, the global leader in multi-term metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management software, and developer of the Smart Content Framework™, is pleased to announce the third webinar in its 2017 Expert Webinar Series, ‘Groundbreaking and Game-changing Enterprise Search’, taking place on Wednesday, March 8th 2017.

Concept Searching and partner C/D/H host this thought-provoking webinar on what intelligent enterprise search should be. The solution explored is unique in the marketplace, and overcomes the limitations of other enterprise search engines. Webinar registration details can be found here.

It was originally deployed as an enterprise search solution for engineers and support staff. Effective and secure search for engineering professionals is not like typical enterprise search and needs to overcome limitations such as lack of accuracy, too many results, and the inability to aggregate any type of structured and unstructured data. Unless addressed, these issues result in a loss of productivity and an increase in organizational risk.

The webinar focuses on how this secure, content-agnostic enterprise search solution delivers a unified view of all unstructured, semi-structured, and structured data assets, including 2D and 3D images, integrated into the search interface, with previewers and navigational aids

The solution leverages a single search index platform that unifies and securely displays, analyzes, visualizes, and applies artificial intelligence to a globally managed and neutralized set of content within an organization. It does this securely and in near real time.

This delivers an unprecedented unified view of all content, enabling users to find all related artifacts, across any and all content sources. Leveraging existing infrastructures, the solution is cost-effective, rapidly deployed, and easily managed by subject-matter experts.

The webinar has been designed for IT professionals responsible for infrastructure, security, content management, text mining, artificial intelligence, and enterprise search.

