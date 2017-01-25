“I can’t wait to launch our practice into another orbit with Dental Sleep Medicine!” Dr. Tara G

Tucker Educational Excellence, LLC (tuckereducationalexcellence.com) was founded by John H. Tucker, DMD, DICOI, DABDSM, who has been treating patients and educating dentists on dental sleep medicine for over 10 years. Dr. Tucker’s educational programs are well recognized as the premier educational opportunity for dentists to learn successful implementation. Interest amongst dentists regarding how to treat sleep related breathing disorders such as Obstructive Sleep Apnea is growing. Oral Appliance Therapy has become a viable alternative to the well-known CPAP device. Many dentists, however, have chosen not to implement this vital patient service due to many misunderstandings or the false promises of “get rich quick” schemes. Dental Sleep Medicine can be an incredible opportunity for the dental practice to improve or even save a patient’s life, but only when the entire team understands the protocols for successful implementation. Tucker Educational Excellence, LLC will provide the understanding through Dr. John Tucker’s proven educational programs focusing on the successful implementation of dental sleep medicine within the dental practice.

Tucker Educational Excellence, LLC offers learning experiences for every level of knowledge. These courses will include Basic Dental Sleep Medicine Implementation, One-On-One Onsite Programs either at your practice or Dr. Tucker’s practice and, a guided learning experience working directly with Dr. Tucker for one-year.

For complete information, call toll free, 1-855-MYGUIDE (1-855-694-8433) or visit the website tuckereducationalexcellence.com