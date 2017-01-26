New video illustrates Stertil-Koni SKYLIFT versatility. SKYLIFT is ‘a drive on, drive off lift,’ making it perfect for inspection, preventative maintenance and service work. The lift’s modular design allows for flush mounted, or surface mounted installation allowing various lengths.

Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni has announced the debut of its newest video, focusing on the unique attributes of the SKYLIFT – the company’s highly acclaimed true vertical rise heavy duty platform lift.

SKYLIFT is engineered to be a superior heavy duty platform lift that uniquely provides a “clear floor” concept for the user -- delivering a true, vertical rise without any horizontal offset. The product’s elegant design includes two independent runways, vertical lifting, no crossbeams, no overhang and no base frame.

As viewers of the video will see, the SKYLIFT provides free access from all sides with easy installation and minimal maintenance. The lift’s modular design allows for flush mounted or surface mounted installation and permits various lengths to be incorporated in a single lift. In addition, when utilizing a tandem configuration, SKYLIFT can handle vehicles up to 100 ft. in length with a capacity of up to 156,000 lbs.

The new video features world-class animation and incorporates the latest editing techniques – including 360 “fly overs.” What’s more, through state-of-the-art production elements, viewers are literally transported to the shop floor to learn first-hand about its construction, operation, functions and even financial benefits of this adaptable lift.

The SKYLIFT video is available on the video page of the Stertil Koni website (http://www.Stertil-Koni.com) and directly on the company’s Vimeo channel at: SKYLIFT VIDEO

Noted Dr. Jean DellAmore, president of Stertil-Koni, “SKYLIFT is ‘a drive on, drive off lift,’ making it perfect for inspection, preventative maintenance and service work. The lift’s modular design allows for flush mounted, or surface mounted installation and permits various lengths to be incorporated into a single lift.” Flush mounting allows heavy duty vehicles with particularly low ground clearance to easily drive directly onto the SKYLIFT, thus permitting mechanics quick and easy access to a vehicle’s undercarriage.

SKYLIFT is also available in a Wash Bay version, making it fully water resistant. It features hot-dip galvanized platforms, three-layer mono-pox coated lift supports and a watertight lockable stainless steel control box to provide superior protection for the electronic controls.

Added DellAmore, “Safety is one of Stertil-Koni’s top priorities. That’s why SKYLIFT has a state-of-the-art electronic synchronization feature, an automatic safeguard against overloading or uncontrolled descent, as well as a dedicated mechanical locking system. We even offer an optional textured top-coat anti-skid system.”

To get the very most from the lift, accessories make the SKYLIFT one of the most adaptable lifts in the industry:



Jacking beams provide the ability to raise the vehicle off the platforms or maintenance pit, to allow wheel removal and other types of undercarriage maintenance.

LED lighting lamps consist of high output light engines coupled to a solid reflector tube that is virtually unbreakable and as bright as conventional fluorescent lamps.

Transmission jacks are designed for removal and installation of transmissions, differentials and other components on heavy vehicles. These are ideal for servicing buses, trucks, and construction equipment.

“In summary,” concluded Dr. DellAmore, “our new video helps customers fully see for themselves the many attributes of SKYLIFT, which has taken the true vertical rise platform lift to new heights.”

About Stertil-Koni

Stertil-Koni, a brand of the Stertil Group, is the global market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts – bus lifts and truck lifts – and is the preferred supplier to the world’s leading companies in the truck and bus industries. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes mobile column lifts with the ebright Smart Control System, two-post, four-post, in-ground piston lifts, platform lifts, half-scissors and its innovative axle-engaging, in-ground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The DIAMOND LIFT is now available in a “frame” version, engineered specifically for concrete foundations and ideal for replacement situations. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland. Stertil-Koni has production facilities in Europe, in The Netherlands, and in the USA in Streator, Illinois.