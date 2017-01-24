Yellow Fever Outbreak In Brazil - Vaccine Available for Travelers

“Repellents, netting and other precautions can only go so far.”

A yellow fever outbreak in Brazil has infected over 100 people and claimed more than 30 lives in the last month. Yellow fever is primarily spread through contact with infected mosquitos. The outbreak has sparked increased concern about the virus and heightened the health community’s focus on how to prevent its spread.

According to multiple health organizations, the best way to prevent yellow fever is through vaccination. For those planning to travel to Brazil, Passport Health with 250+ locations across North America has the yellow fever vaccine in-stock and ready for travelers.

“Repellents, netting and other precautions can only go so far,” said Vicki Sowards, director of nursing resources with Passport Health. “Eventually, you will be bitten by a mosquito. When that happens, you could be infected. It’s what makes vaccination so important.”

As of now, cases are isolated in the Minas Gerais region of Brazil (about 400 miles or 600 km north of Rio de Janeiro). But, many health officials feel it could spread to other regions of the country and other South American nations.

Because of the chance of its spread, the CDC recommends travelers to Brazil and other popular South American destinations receive a yellow fever vaccine based on their itineraries and the likelihood of infection the areas. Some countries require proof of yellow fever vaccination for entry. You can see a full list of countries where the vaccine is recommended or required for travel as well as learn more about the virus at: https://www.passporthealthusa.com/vaccinations/yellow-fever.

“This is a region still recovering from a Zika outbreak,” Sowards said. “The World Health Organization and other groups are doing what they can. Passport Health is actively advising our clients on the immunizations they need to protect themselves as they travel to this region.”

About Passport Health:

Passport Health is the largest and leading provider of travel medicine and vaccination services in the North America. With over 250 clinic locations, 20+ years of experience, a commitment to first class medical care, and rigorously trained medical staff, Passport Health sets the immunization industry standard. Passport Health’s core services have grown from travel medicine to include passport and visa services, on-site flu clinics, specialty physical exams, routine immunizations, and vaccination record management for the public and private sector.

###