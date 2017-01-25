Perfect Match: Avery® and Hershey Team Up for Valentine’s Day

It’s easy to customize Hershey’s products with Avery labels. Just pick your favorite candy and the appropriate Avery label, then personalize with free Valentine’s printables at avery.com/Hershey. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Avery Products Corp. and The Hershey Company are partnering to let consumers personalize Hershey’s products using Avery printable labels and free designs at avery.com/Hershey.

The customizable Valentine’s Day printables were designed specifically for a variety of Hershey brands, and are available in the complimentary Avery Design & Print program. This popular design tool makes it simple for consumers to personalize Avery labels and then print them using a desktop printer.

“We are thrilled to work with Hershey to create these Valentine’s Day printables,” said Monica Robinson, Senior Product Manager for Avery Products. “Now it’s so easy to give sweet personalized Valentine treats to friends, classmates, co-workers, clients and even your special Valentine.”

Avery ¾” Round Labels are perfect for customizing HERSHEY'S KISSES Chocolates and REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup Miniatures. Wrap a personalized Avery Address Label around HERSHEY'S Miniatures and HERSHEY'S Nuggets, or add special heartfelt labels to KIT KAT Bars or REESE'S Peanut Butter Cups with Avery Rectangle Labels. With so many options to choose from, it’s easy for consumers to create personalized Valentine’s Day treats for school, work and home.

“Hershey is working to provide brand offerings that inspire creative moms whether they’re shopping online or in store,” said Bridget Binning, Senior Manager, Insights Driven Performance, Ecommerce and Digital for The Hershey Company. “Shopping for special occasions and gift giving are particularly popular online; they are two of the top four reasons people go online to shop. Together with Avery, we are building a personalized portfolio that can easily fit within a mom’s digital and physical shopping lifestyle.”

Hershey’s brands and Avery labels are also a perfect pairing for wedding favors, party treats, gift baskets and more. With Avery professionally designed templates available for any occasion, personalizing Hershey’s chocolates is a breeze.

To get more information and see the Hershey’s chocolates Valentine’s Day printables, visit avery.com/hershey.

About Avery Products Corporation

Avery Products Corporation is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of printable labels, name badges, business cards, dividers and more, and markets products under the well-known Avery® brand. The company offers innovative solutions to make life easier, including free templates to design, customize and print projects. Avery Products Corporation, a division of CCL Industries, is based in Brea, California. For more information about Avery products, visit http://www.avery.com.

Avery and all other Avery brands, product names and codes are trademarks of Avery Products Corporation. All other company and product names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries, a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small businesses and consumers, employs more than 20,000 people operating 156 production facilities in 35 countries on 6 continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada and Framingham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.cclind.com.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company, headquartered in Hershey, Pa., is a global confectionery leader known for bringing goodness to the world through its chocolate, sweets, mints and other great-tasting snacks. Hershey has approximately 21,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.4 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as HERSHEY'S, REESE'S, HERSHEY'S KISSES, JOLLY RANCHER, ICE BREAKERS and BROOKSIDE. Building on its core business, Hershey is expanding its portfolio to include a broader range of delicious snacks. The company remains focused on growing its presence in key international markets while continuing to extend its competitive advantage in North America.

At Hershey, goodness has always been about more than delicious products. For more than 120 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on giving underserved children the skills and support they need to be successful. Today, the company continues this social purpose through 'Nourishing Minds,' a global initiative that provides basic nutrition to help children learn and grow. From neighborhoods across the United States to the streets of Shanghai and Mumbai and villages of West Africa, our goal is to nourish one million minds by 2020.

To learn more, visit http://www.thehersheycompany.com