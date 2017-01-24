MIT Sloan Executive Education Premieres New Courses in Spring 2017

MIT Sloan Executive Education

MIT Sloan Executive Education announced today four new courses starting spring 2017. The new courses are designed to equip business leaders with skills needed to adapt to an evolving business landscape: implementing data-driven business strategies, harnessing entrepreneurial innovation, and adopting new manufacturing technologies. Enrollment is now open.

New courses for 2017 include:



Sports Analytics Management (March 6-7, 2017) Understand how to develop, refine, and implement an analytics program in any organization through insights gleaned from the sports industry’s analytics revolution.

Innovation Ecosystems for Leaders: Delivering Sustainable Competitive Advantage (March 30-31, 2017) Develop leadership strategies that advance entrepreneurial innovation by learning how to assess ecosystems as potential locations for innovation centers and partner with startup entrepreneurs, research universities, risk capital providers, and other corporate/government stakeholders.

Implementing Industry 4.0: Leading Change in Manufacturing and Operations (April 4-5, 2017) Learn how to successfully implement technological change in industrial operations without negatively impacting production, customer satisfaction, and corporate culture.

Leading People at Work: Strategies for Talent Analytics (July 11-12, 2017) Develop new strategies for attracting and retaining top talent by using “people analytics” instead of intuition, advice, and guesswork to make key decisions.

“To succeed in a rapidly-changing corporate landscape, today’s executives must develop and nurture a strong understanding of data analytics, change management, and innovation strategies,” said associate dean of Executive Education at MIT Sloan School of Management, Peter Hirst, MBE. “At MIT Sloan Executive Education, we recognize this as a growing need in today’s business landscape. By leveraging the latest research and insights from leading minds at MIT, we’re able to foster a collaborative, high-impact experience that will help business leaders address real-world challenges.”

MIT Sloan Executive Education provides a variety of programs relevant to today’s ever-changing business ecosystem. There are over 40 two-day to week-long programs led by renowned experts from the MIT Sloan School of Management as well as other MIT schools and research centers.

About MIT Sloan Executive Education

MIT Sloan Executive Education programs are designed for senior executives and high-potential managers from around the world. From intensive two-day courses focused on a particular area of interest, to executive certificates covering a range of management topics, to custom engagements addressing the specific business challenges of a particular organization, our portfolio of non-degree, executive education and management programs provides business professionals with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth.