Infolinx System Solutions™, a leading provider of enterprise physical records management software, announced the upgrade to version 3.5 of Infolinx WEB™ by the Tulare County Employees’ Retirement Association. Located in the San Joaquin Valley, Tulare County employs over 4,000 employees across 20 departments.

The Tulare County Employees’ Retirement Association manages the delivery of benefits to eligible members, assists County employees in retirement planning, and administers cost-of-living programs. The Tulare County ERA provides these services to the employees, retirees, and former employees of the County of Tulare, the Tulare County Superior Courts and the Strathmore Public Utility District.

An Infolinx client since 2002, this latest upgrade supports the tracking and management of over 15,000 individual records, including features such as:



Full-text and many-to-many search capabilities

Workflow email notifications

Faster reporting

Improved retention and disposition management

Hosted within the Microsoft Azure Cloud, the Infolinx WEB application includes electronic document support, space management and barcode integration, in addition to retention scheduling and disposition functionality.

In addition to deepened integrations with Microsoft SharePoint and Iron Mountain IM Link, new features of Infolinx WEB 3.5 include multiple language support, extended search capabilities, and configurable user-level email notifications to streamline in-app communication between users.

About Infolinx®

Infolinx System Solutions is a leading provider of DoD 5015.2-certified enterprise physical records management software. Full life-cycle records management for archives, records centers, and file rooms includes integrated Enterprise Content Management, third-party warehouse integration, robust searching, online requesting, complete audit history, location reconciliation, supply item ordering, retention schedule and legal holds management, integrated RFID technology, space management with charge-back functionality, extensive reporting capability, advanced security configuration, workflow email notifications, and legacy data sharing.

Available as an on-premises or cloud-based solution, Infolinx maintains clients within a variety of industries and the public sector. To learn more, visit http://www.infolinx.com.