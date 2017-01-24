“We congratulate our technology award winners for leading the way in designing and utilizing technologies that empower organizations to enhance– and in some cases transform– their organizations,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer

PeopleTicker, the global leader for salary and labor rate information, was awarded a Brandon Hall Group Gold award for excellence in the “Best Advance in Unique HR and Workforce Management Technology” category. PeopleTicker provides market intelligence to Human Resources and Procurement professionals helping organizations maximize labor spend for both full time salaried employees and contingent labor.

The Brandon Hall Group is a leading independent research and analyst firm for Human Capital Management now in its 23rd year with nearly 180 Gold, Silver and Bronze awards in 51 different categories. Entries are evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based on: design of the solution, solution functionality, user experience, innovation, and overall measurable benefit to the organization.

“We congratulate our technology award winners, and also thank them for leading the way in designing and utilizing technologies that empower organizations to enhance– and in some cases transform– their organizations,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program.

“We are honored that Brandon Hall Group, a leader in Human Capital Management, has chosen to recognize PeopleTicker for excellence and innovation in HR technology. PeopleTicker software and consulting services provide customers with critical insights to assist workforce planning by offering both salary and contingent labor costs for comparison,” said John Sculley, Chairman PeopleTicker, former CEO of Apple and Pepsi-Cola.

PeopleTicker was founded in 1998 with a mission to become a virtual, dynamic people stock exchange, aptly named PeopleTicker, and quickly became the #1 rate and salary benchmarking tool. As the need for skilled labor increases throughout the world, companies need to know “how much” when hiring or procuring new talent. By combining big data aggregation with crowd-based validation through its SkillsVillage eco-system of experts, PeopleTicker provides the most accurate and current compensation information available in the market today.

“Another significant finding of our research is the importance of optimizing the employee experience as a driver of engagement and retention,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “The technology user experience plays an increasingly large role in shaping the employee experience, and these award winners are creating leading practices that deserve validation and recognition.”

About PeopleTicker:

PeopleTicker, http://www.peopleticker.com is the global standard for independent compensation rate and benchmarking data. Strengthened by over 18 years of wage research in nearly 160 countries, our data management and analytics are unmatched in the industry. Procurement, HR and SOW Project leaders using PeopleTicker are empowered with knowledge to take control of negotiations and effectively manage their labor spend. PeopleTicker’s Skills Village, http://skillsvillage.peopleticker.com/ is a global ecosystem of experts in procurement, human resources, and recruiting that provide crowd-sourced rate validation for PeopleTicker.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.:

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. http://www.brandonhall.com.