Best Western® Hotels & Resorts is now offering more Best Western Rewards® (BWR®) benefits than ever before and has introduced a unique new digital membership card, giving guests simplified access to their membership number, point balance, current tier level and exclusive deals and offers. These added enhancements, coupled with the lowest free night redemption threshold in the industry, let travelers maximize their stays across all seven Best Western brands.

“Best Western continues to enhance its BWR offerings in order to provide customers with one of the best loyalty programs in the industry,” said Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “Similar to our brand refresh in 2015 and website revamp in 2016, we’ve taken an award-winning product and made it even better. We listened to the voice of our customers and, in response, our revamped BWR program delivers easily redeemable rewards, a new digital membership card for ease and convenience, and exceptional discounts, perks and promotions that are unrivaled.”

Top-Ranked, Rich Rewards

Best Western Rewards is the only loyalty program in the industry where points never expire and BWR members have access to the richest promotions in the industry. Reward redemption begins at a lower point level requirement relative to industry competitors, and free nights earned can be redeemed at any Best Western branded hotel worldwide, with no blackout dates. Additionally, members have access to special rates – up to 10% off on every night and free night redemptions count toward attaining elite tiers. Finally, members are able to earn gift cards from some of the most popular shopping, entertainment, gas, and airline partners.

Instant Enrollment, Instant Rewards

As part of Best Western Rewards refresh, members are given instant rewards and gratification on every stay. Additionally, the Status Match…No Catch® program allows members to instantly have their status matched with other hotel loyalty programs upon enrollment.

Elite Members, Elite Rewards

In addition to enjoying the perks and benefits of BWR, our elite members also receive elite rewards. Upon arrival elite members are given a choice of a “Thank You” gift or bonus points. Additionally, they receive a 10% discount for all free night redemptions. Finally, Best Western hotels provide guaranteed free nights for Diamond and Diamond select members at properties with availability.

Travelers looking to sign up for BWR can do so by visiting bestwestern.com/rewards. In addition to the new benefits now being offered, BWR members can acquire instant rewards, receiving a $10 Travel Card during each Winter and Spring visit to a Best Western Hotels & Resorts property. This can be redeemed in addition to their earned BWR points.

“Guests should be rewarded for their brand loyalty, and we’re seeking to build on the momentum that our program achieved in 2016,” said Dowling. “We know that we are providing some of the best loyalty program offerings in the industry and believe that 2017 will be our most successful year yet.”

For more information on Best Western Rewards, visit bestwestern.com/rewards.

About Best Western Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western® Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,200* hotels in more than 100* countries and territories worldwide. Best Western offers seven hotel brands to suit the needs of developers and guests in every market: Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, BW Premier Collection® and GLō®. Now celebrating more than 70 years of hospitality, Best Western provides its hoteliers with global operational, sales and marketing support, and award-winning online and mobile booking capabilities. Best Western continues to set industry records regarding awards and accolades, including nearly sixty percent of the brand’s North American hotels earning a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence award in 2016, Business Travel News ranking Best Western Plus and Best Western in the top three upper-mid-price and mid-price hotel brands for three years in a row, and Best Western receiving five consecutive Dynatrace Best of the Web gold awards for best hotel website. Best Western has also won eight AAA/CAA Lodging Partner of the Year awards, recognizing the brand’s commitment to providing exceptional service and great value to AAA’s 56 million members in the U.S. and Canada. Nearly 30 million travelers are members of the brand’s award-winning loyalty program Best Western Rewards®, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western hotel worldwide. Best Western’s partnerships with AAA/CAA and Harley-Davidson® provide travelers with exciting ways to interact with the brand. Through its partnership with Google Street View, Best Western is the first major company of its size and scale to launch a virtual reality experience for customers, setting a new industry standard and reinventing how guests view hotels.

