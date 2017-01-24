Griswold Home Care Sparks Empathetic Aging Conversations with a Game

Having these conversations is a gift to your families if they ever have to make decisions for you, but they’re not always easy.

If you become sick or hurt, do your loved ones know what kind of care you want? Griswold Home Care is helping community members start that vital, albeit difficult, conversation through a social game.

Partnering with Common Practice, a Philadelphia-based movement-building company that focuses on improving communication and decision making to enhance quality of life, Griswold will introduce the game Jan. 25, 2017, at its Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, corporate office.

Called Hello, the game encourages players to ask questions of others, and record their answers. Chips are accumulated as part of the game play. The purpose: to make families comfortable with weighty topics that might not normally be talked about.

“Having these conversations is a gift to your families if they ever have to make decisions for you, but they’re not always easy,” said Matt Murphy, CEO of Griswold Home Care. “Common Practice shares Griswold’s values of empathy and compassion, so it’s great to be partnering with them on this.”

The unveiling of Hello begins at 4 p.m. and will be available to caregivers, social workers and other healthcare professionals via a Facebook Live event on Griswold’s Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/GriswoldHomeCare/).

To learn more about Common Practice, go to http://www.commonpractice.com. To find out more about Hello, contact media[at]commonpractice[dot]com or call 267-984-3493

