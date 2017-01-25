Benchmarking is typically undertaken as a tacticBal exercise using a ‘one-size-fits-all’ tool. This approach overlooks a Total Cost of Ownership view, ignores the context behind the benchmarks, and neglects other factors.

A meaningful benchmarking exercise is the exception rather than the rule, as many outsourcing professionals will attest, but attendees at the Outsourcing World Summit, February 19-22, in San Antonio, will learn how to achieve the exceptional.

Eric Simonson, managing partner at Everest Group, will describe in a breakout session how a strategic, holistic review of a sourcing relationship can provide value far beyond that possible with best-practice, traditional benchmarking. A highlight of the session will be a case study that demonstrates how benchmarking helped one financial services company rearticulate the value proposition of a vendor relationship and thereby position the relationship for success.

“Unfortunately, benchmarking is typically undertaken as a tactical exercise using a ‘one-size-fits-all’ tool,” said Simonson. “This approach overlooks a Total Cost of Ownership view, ignores the context behind the benchmarks, and neglects other factors that are needed to make the exercise useful on any level. In contrast, a more meaningful, holistic approach leads to optimal spend management and equitable negotiations and contracting. With this approach, benchmarking can be valuable and worthwhile to both the enterprise and the service provider.”

Simonson's session—“What has Benchmarking done for me lately?”—is slated for 11:45 am – 12:30 pm on Tuesday, February 21, at the JW Marriott Hill Country in San Antonio. This year’s gathering marks the 20th anniversary edition of the Outsourcing World Summit (OWS), hosted by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP).

Other Everest Group experts will be presenting at these upcoming events in February:



Peter Bendor-Samuel, CEO, will present at the 2017 NASSCOM India Leadership Forum, February 15-17, 2017, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Sakshi Garg, practice director, Global Sourcing, will present “Assessment of the Philippines as a Leading HIM Services Delivery” on Thursday, February 16, 11:20 am – noon, at the Philippine Center Building in New York City, as a part of “Philippines Healthcare – BPM Offshoring Roadshow to the US.”

Salil Dani, vice president, Global Sourcing, will present “Assessment of the Philippines as a Leading HIM Services Delivery” on Monday, February 27, 11:10 – 11:20 am, at the San Francisco Marriott Union Square in San Francisco, California, as a part of “Philippines Healthcare – BPM Offshoring Roadshow to the US.”

