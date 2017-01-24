Caledonia Golf & Fish Club There is no better way to beat the winter blues than to plan and book a spring golf vacation in Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Golf Trips is a one-stop-shop for finding the best deals and courses for golfers of any skill level and budget.

Golfers looking to shake off the winter blues should book their spring golf trips now to get the best deals in America's Seaside Golf Capital, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. As the temperatures rise along the South Carolina coast, so will the demand to play great courses and book prime tee times that offer winter-weary golfers the opportunity to play a full 36 holes in the warm South Carolina sunshine.

“There is no better way to beat the winter blues than to plan and book a spring golf vacation in Myrtle Beach,” said Steve Mays, director of marketing and sales for Founders Group International, owner of Myrtle Beach Golf Trips. “Looking forward to playing in short sleeves in just a few weeks should help anyone get through the chilliest stretch of snow days. So stop dreaming and contact Myrtle Beach Golf Trips. We're a one-stop-shop for finding the best deals and courses for golfers of any skill level and budget.”

Some of the best spring golf values are available to those who book during January. For example, the popular Prime Times Rewards Package offers golf on some of the area's most storied courses, a $100 gift card for each golfer in a group that books four or more rounds, and a $15 gift certificate for each golfer for dining. Choose from great layouts that are among Myrtle Beach's top 10 courses. These “Best of the Best” include Grande Dunes Resort Club, TPC Myrtle Beach, King's North at Myrtle Beach National, and World Tour Golf Links. The package starts at $361 for four rounds and those who book early can reap significant savings.

Imagine shaking the cold of winter off while walking the lush green fairways of TPC Myrtle Beach, once the site of the Senior PGA Championship. No jacket is needed in spring at Grande Dunes where golfers are treated to spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway while enjoying warm ocean breezes courtesy of the Gulf Stream. Experience the unforgettable par 5 known as "The Gambler” at the Arnold Palmer-designed King's North — just one of the holes that prompted prestigious national ratings panels to call King's North “one of America's 100 Greatest Public Courses.” Or challenge some of the most renowned holes in golf at World Tour Golf Links where tributes to Augusta National's "Amen Corner" and the Sawgrass #17 island green are masterfully combined with 16 other tribute holes to create a spectacular layout.

Another great Myrtle Beach January deal includes the opportunity to score a free round at Barefoot Resort & Golf. Golfers who book three spring rounds at the Barefoot courses can get a fourth round free under the Play 3, Get 1 Free offer this winter.

January is also a good time to snap up single-round deals through Myrtle Beach Golf Trips. The Founders Collection of 22 courses offers rates starting at $37 for rounds booked between February 9 and March 1.

Founders' courses include popular layouts like Myrtlewood Golf Club, home of the Palmetto course, one of the top repeat-play courses along the Grand Strand. History is all throughout the clubhouse and grounds of Pine Lakes Country Club, known as “The Granddaddy” of Myrtle Beach golf and home to Sports Illustrated magazine. From North Myrtle Beach to Pawleys Island, the choices are vast with tee times available at a variety of courses that have been praised by Golf Digest, Golf Magazine and other national media.

For a limited time, Myrtle Beach Golf Trips is also offering the best deals on playing two rounds on the award-winning Waccamaw Golf Trail in the charming Pawleys Island area at the southern end of the Grand Strand. Tee times start at $42 per golfer per day. Most of these 11 Lowcountry courses in this area were built on 18th and 19th century rice and indigo plantations and feature ancient moss-draped live oaks and breathtaking water views. This is the place to find Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, rated one of the “Top 100 Courses You Can Play in America” by Golf Magazine and “100 Greatest Public Courses in America” by Golf Digest. It's where Jack Nicklaus built his challenging 18 hole signature course, Pawleys Planation, on a site that looks out over the tidal salt marsh and island beyond. And the true Southern charm of the antebellum South is part of the experience at The Heritage Club where more than 600 acres of giant magnolias dot the landscape overlooking the Waccamaw River.

This January, don't fall victim to the winter blues. Book the great rates for spring golf at http://www.myrtlebeachgolftrips.com/golf-packages/golf-only.

