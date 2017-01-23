Hypertherm's 2017 Webinar Series offers a number of educational webinars for welders and fabricators. Our goal is to provide fabricators with the right tools and information so they can leverage advances in cutting technology for greater productivity, improved cut quality, and reduced operating cost.

Hypertherm, a U.S. based manufacturer of plasma, laser, and waterjet cutting systems, today announced its 2017 Webinar Series, featuring a new lineup of free, educational webinars on industrial cutting topics for welders and fabricators.

The company will kick things off this Thursday, January 26 with industry veteran Jim Colt who will provide an ultimate buyer's guide to light industrial CNC tables. Jim will discuss the differences among tables, show people what to look for when shopping, and demonstrate how to connect an air plasma system. Additional webinar topics for 2017 include the integration of Hypertherm CAM software with fabrication management software such as StruMIS and Fabtrol, an introduction to new specialty consumables that simplify the most difficult jobs, and technical advances impacting the cutting of stainless steel.

“As we’ve done for several years now, we are excited to once again bring our experts together for this series of educational webinars,” said Anibal Sepulveda, head of marketing for Hypertherm North America. “Our goal is to provide fabricators with the right tools and information so they can leverage advances in cutting technology for greater productivity, improved cut quality, and reduced operating cost.”

The Hypertherm 2017 Webinar Series is open to anyone. Registration is fast and easy. Go to http://response.hypertherm.com/CurrentWebinars, select the webinar you’d like to register for, and then enter in your name and email address. In addition to the live webinars featured as part of the 2017 Webinar Series, Hypertherm also offers a number of on-demand webinars and other training and educational materials on its website at http://www.hypertherm.com. All of these educational resources are offered at no cost.

