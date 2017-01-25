Dermatology Associates Announces New Partnership in Austin, TX

We are excited to partner with the highly-experienced team at Austin DermCare,” said Geoff Wayne, CEO of Dermatology Associates. “Their reputation and long-standing presence in Austin further bolsters our market-leading position in Central Texas.

Dermatology Associates (“DA”) is pleased to announce that it recently completed the acquisition of Austin DermCare (“ADC”). The transaction closed January 2017. Dermatology Associates is a dermatology-focused physician services and management organization backed by private equity firm ABRY Partners.

Located in Austin, TX, ADC provides services to patients via four board-certified dermatologists and one physician assistant. ADC’s providers offer a full suite of clinical, surgical and cosmetic services. ADC has served patients in greater Central Texas for more than 40 years.

Dr. John Fox has been a dermatologist in the Austin area for over 40 years. He received his training at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH. He attended medical school there followed by his internship at Cleveland Metropolitan Hospital, and completed his residency at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinic in Hanover, NH. Dr. Fox is board-certified in both dermatology and dermatopathology.

A native of Austin, TX, Dr. Dale Schaefer received his bachelor degree from the University of Texas at Austin with highest honors. He went on to receive his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine, and completed his dermatology residency there as well. Dr. Schaefer is a board-certified dermatologist, and has practiced dermatology in Austin since 1987.

Dr. Margaret Hart joined ADC in July 2003. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin, and her medical degree from the University of Texas Health Services center at San Antonio where she was elected a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. She then spent one year at Brackenridge Hospital in Austin, TX completing a transitional internship followed by a dermatology residency at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Dr. Hart is a board-certified dermatologist and is an active member of several local and national industry organizations.

Dr. Tom Roark graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in electrical engineering, and practiced engineering for a time prior to attending medical school at UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, TX. He interned in Internal Medicine at Presbyterian Hospital, and then completed his dermatology residency at Baylor College of Medicine in the Texas Medical Center in Houston. Dr. Roark is board-certified in dermatology, and is an active member of several industry societies and organizations.

Joining the physicians of Austin DermCare is Rachel Miller, PA-C, who has been with the practice since 2002. She received her undergraduate degree from Southwest Texas State University and then completed her medical training as a Physician Assistant at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

The acquisition of ADC represents another successful partnership for Dermatology Associates, and further strengthens DA’s leadership position in Central Texas.

"We are excited to partner with the highly-experienced team at Austin DermCare,” said Geoff Wayne, CEO of Dermatology Associates. “Their great reputation and long-standing presence in the Austin area further bolsters our market-leading position in Central Texas.”

If you would like more information about Dermatology Associates, or if you have any questions regarding the partnership with ADC, please contact one of the team members listed below:

Dermatology Associates

Geoff Wayne

Chief Executive Officer

Geoff(at)dermatologyassociates(dot)com

Scott Wells

Chief Development Officer

SWells(at)dermatologyassociates(dot)com

Brent Ohlsen

Director of Corporate Development

BOhlsen(at)dermatologyassociates(dot)com

About Dermatology Associates

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Dermatology Associates provides comprehensive practice management services to over 85 board-certified dermatologists across more than 50 locations in Texas, Kansas and Missouri. Dermatology Associates is focused solely on supporting providers so that they can focus exclusively on delivering high-quality care to patients. By leveraging the benefits of a broad group platform, Dermatology Associates’ physicians are able to maintain professional autonomy while the business aspects of practice management are handled by its team of experts.

About ABRY Partners

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, ABRY Partners is an experienced and successful private equity investment firm focused on media, communications, healthcare services, insurance services, business and information services. Since its founding, ABRY has completed more than $62 billion of transactions, representing investments in more than 550 properties.