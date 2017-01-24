Centric PLM Chosen by Shoes For Crews

Shoes For Crews Chooses Centric PLM Choosing Centric as our partner was an easy decision.

Centric Software announces that Shoes For Crews, the leading maker of slip resistant footwear, has selected Centric Software to provide its PLM solution. Centric Software is the leading product lifecycle management (PLM) solution for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods companies.

Shoes For Crews was founded in 1984 by Stanley Smith, who began producing footwear for nurses. The company then evolved into making shoes that would keep their grip on slippery restaurant floors. Today, Shoes For Crews is the only slip resistant footwear brand that owns its own outsole factory, is the footwear of choice in over 100,000 professional kitchens, medical facilities and industrial workplaces worldwide, and has distribution centers in the United States, Canada and Ireland.

With the recent acquisition of Genesco’s SureGrip brand and the addition of a new product design and development team, Shoes For Crews is entering a period of growth and change. The company had been searching for a PLM system to support every aspect of its product development process and provide a scalable foundation for its growing organization.

“We have a unique opportunity to relaunch a brand that is already widely adopted as best-in-class for slip resistance,” said Shoes For Crews President, CEO and head of innovation Stuart Jenkins. “With the addition of a product design and development team that has worked on some of the very best consumer footwear brands, an equally professional PLM system is a must for us as we add on-trend styling, increased comfort and performance technology to our product line. Choosing Centric as our partner was an easy decision.”

“We are delighted to have Shoes For Crews onboard and we look forward to partnering with them closely,” said Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. “It’s great to be part of such an interesting time of change at Shoes For Crews, and we are certain that their PLM foundation will be a key element of their success as they continue to grow and develop the brand.”

Shoes For Crews (http://www.shoesforcrews.com)

About Shoes For Crews

Shoes For Crews is the category creator and leading designer and marketer of slip-resistant footwear worldwide. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Shoes For Crews began producing slip-resistant footwear in 1984. Through its superior outsole technology, the Company quickly became the industry leader. Shoes For Crews strives to create a safer workplace in all industries where floor hazards are a reality. The high-performance culinary footwear brand MOZO and the work boot brand ACE are also part of the Shoes For Crews family of brands. President and CEO Stuart Jenkins, a footwear industry veteran with 38 years of experience, joined the company in February, 2016 and has since brought in a seasoned design and development team. The Shoes For Crews team’s focus is to deliver the ultimate in slip resistant outsole technology and unmatched comfort with classic and fashion styling, through a complete line of footwear designed to bring each employee home safely at the end of the shift, whether they work in food service, hospitality, industrial, healthcare or other workplace environments. For more information on Shoes For Crews, visit http://www.shoesforcrews.com/welcome.cfm

Centric Software, Inc. (http://www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software builds technologies for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Its flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan’s Global Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

