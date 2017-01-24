i2i Population Health, a national leader in population health management (PHM) technology, has named Cary McNamara as chief financial officer.

“Cary’s broad financial background is an excellent fit for i2i,” says Justin Neece, president. “He’s that rare individual who possesses both the strategic planning and day-to-day financial operations skills we need to take the company to the next level of growth.”

McNamara will oversee the company’s strategic financial management efforts, as well as pricing, contracting, legal matters, compliance, business risk assessment, external reporting, audit, and tax.

He joins i2i from EDO Interactive, a provider of card-linked offers, where he served as interim chief financial officer. He served in the same capacity at Agilum Healthcare Intelligence, a health technology company, prior to its sale to Sentry Data Systems in 2015. Prior to joining Agilum, Mr. McNamara was an associate at Court Square Capital, a $3 billion middle-market private equity firm, where he focused on the firm's healthcare portfolio. Before joining Court Square, he was at Goldman, Sachs & Co. where he worked in the firm’s healthcare investment banking group. He is a graduate of The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, and recently received his Master of Accountancy from Belmont University.

About i2i Population Health

The 2016 KLAS performance score leader in the delivery of actionable population health, i2i Population Health’s’ integrated PHM and Analytics solutions have proudly served healthcare organizations for more than 16 years. The company offers a depth of experience gained from over 2,500 U.S. healthcare delivery sites across 35 states supporting 20 million lives. With i2i, healthcare providers optimize the clinical, financial and operational success of physician group practices, community health centers, health center controlled networks, hospitals, health plans and integrated delivery networks. i2i’s flagship product, i2iTracks, is 2014 PCMH NCQA pre-validated to ignite real-time, proactive care management. i2i System’s big-data platform, PopIQ, delivers a cloud-based comparative analytics toolset to leverage multiple customers’ data sets and provide cross-population views into global population health management.